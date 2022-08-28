By RUSS GEORGE and L. RICHARD BRATTON

This November, Colorado voters will select an Attorney General who will be heavily involved in critical decisions related to how Colorado manages its water. Although we live in western Colorado, we have both been actively involved in significant state-wide water issues for more than 50 years. Water is too important to be a partisan political issue and although neither of us is a Democrat, we will be casting our vote for Democratic AG Phil Weiser because he has a proven interest and actual knowledge and experience in a bipartisan approach to solving Colorado’s serious water issues.