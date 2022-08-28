This November, Colorado voters will select an Attorney General who will be heavily involved in critical decisions related to how Colorado manages its water. Although we live in western Colorado, we have both been actively involved in significant state-wide water issues for more than 50 years. Water is too important to be a partisan political issue and although neither of us is a Democrat, we will be casting our vote for Democratic AG Phil Weiser because he has a proven interest and actual knowledge and experience in a bipartisan approach to solving Colorado’s serious water issues.
Phil Weiser understands the state’s water issues and has been actively involved in a bipartisan approach to solving them, for example:
Phil understands the threat of buy and dry schemes, like the proposal to divert water from the San Luis Valley (which is facing depleted aquifers) to Denver area suburbs. No statewide or congressional official condemned this scheme until Phil Weiser stood up against it. Weiser reached across party lines joining with a Valley Republican in persuading other elected officials to oppose it, including successfully lobbying Douglas County commissioners against using their federal recovery funds to build a pipeline to pump water from the Valley to Douglas County.
Weiser also led the fight at the state level to invest in water infrastructure, again reaching across party lines to make the case to the General Assembly.
There is nothing that is more critical than the challenges facing the Colorado River. To prepare for possible litigation with lower Basin States, Phil went to the legislature to get more resources to build the interstate water unit in the AG’s office. He has also joined with Becky Mitchell, director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board, also Colorado’s Colorado Commissioner on the Upper Colorado River Commission, to call out the lower basin states for their failure to conserve their water use.
Protecting and enhancing Colorado’s water resources is a top priority of the Attorney General’s office. He regularly meets with the state’s local water leaders, takes seriously his role on the Colorado Water Conservation Board and he attends Colorado Water Congress meetings.
Colorado should not risk losing Phil’s commitment and experience in addressing Colorado’s serious water issues. Because of that, we ask that you join our bipartisan support for Phil Weiser for Attorney General.
Russ George served as director of Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Department of Natural Resources and Colorado Division of Wildlife. Russ was president of Colorado Northwestern Community College and practiced natural resources law in Rifle with the law firm Stuver and George.
L. Richard Bratton was appointed by President George W. Bush as Chairman of the Upper Colorado River Commission, serving from 2002 to 2010. He was active in the Colorado Water Congress for more than 60 years. He is of counsel to the Grand Junction law firm Hoskin Farina & Kampf. He represented the Upper Gunnison River Water Conservancy District for more than 40 years.