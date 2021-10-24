By AJ CARRILLO
Growing fruit on the Western Slope has always been a challenge. Weather can be too wet or too dry, too hot or too cold, and these factors can ruin a harvest or, in extreme incidences, an entire orchard. As our planet heats, the impacts from climate change are not only amplifying these challenges but introducing new ones as well.
The floods and closures of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon serve as another wake up call for why we truly need to address this crisis. When the Grizzly Creek fire raged last year, we all knew what to expect for the 2021 monsoon season — even as we hoped for a big one due to the severe drought gripping the southwest. And as shocking as it may have been to see the debris flows closing the interstate and trapping motorists, it was far from surprising.
Western Slope producers are among the current climate casualties. Like many other businesses on this side of the state, we rely on the I-70 corridor to transport goods. So this season, just as the peach harvest was coming in, we all had to choose an option: either not to ship goods to the Front Range or to find a more expensive and longer route to get them there.
The Colorado Department of Transportation teams were able to mitigate some of the damage and correctly predict where likely damage would occur. But even with that forethought, the canyon was closed for two full weeks this summer. The total cost of that closure is still being tallied.
The Grizzly Creek fire and the aftermath is a textbook example on how our built infrastructure is not only vulnerable to the climate crisis, but fully dependent on the health and functionality of natural ecosystems.
We must adjust how we invest in both the built and the natural environment in the future. We often think about infrastructure as roads and bridges, but the natural infrastructure of healthy forests and waterways are at least as critical to our prosperity and well-being as the built environment.
Glenwood Canyon is a perfect example of how the natural and the built environment are related — and of what happens when both fail. A healthy landscape on either side of the canyon would have been better able to absorb monsoonal rains, mitigate flood waters and control erosion, but since the mega fire roared through last year, burning so intensely as to scorch the soils, it made catastrophic runoffs and landslides not only more likely, but imminent. We all witnessed the aftermath.
We are at a critical moment when our leaders in D.C. could put a marker down and invest in recovery and resilience for our landscapes and for our communities. This would help us deal with the growing threats of climate change. Investments to rapidly expand clean power, and decrease the use of fossil fuels will help us move away from the pollution that is driving climate change, while incentivizing both private businesses and public sector contractors to utilize ecologically regenerative practices will help us to proactively address natural concerns and threats.
The Build Back Better Act contains historic investments to repair and restore natural infrastructure such as forests. It will increase funding for shovel-ready projects to clean up watersheds and restore lands. This not only makes sense for natural systems, but for our financial health as well. By some estimates, for every dollar spent in restoration, $9 dollars will be generated in new economic activity.
We need Congress to act now and pass the Build Back Better Act to create ecologically sound solutions that are economically viable. Leadership to pass these bold investments is needed now more than ever. Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper, Coloradans are increasingly on the front lines, and we need your help to respond to the climate emergency we are now facing. It’s time to put America back to work restoring our public lands and safeguarding our rural communities. There is simply no more time left to waste, and we thank you for acting quickly on behalf of us all.
AJ Carrillo, a native Coloradan, owns and operates Deer Tree Farm and Agroforest in Hotchkiss, on Colorado’s Western Slope. He and his wife Nicole have been stewarding their 18-acre farm using regenerative principles and holistic management techniques since 2016. AJ specializes in land design and agroforestry. He believes that we can make a lasting improvement on all aspects of society by improving our relationship to, and stewardship of, the ecosystem.