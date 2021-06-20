By MICHAEL PRAMENKO
The Daily Sentinel recently reported that a vocal group of our fellow citizens remain concerned about the federal, state, and local public health response to the global pandemic. With language that includes “medical tyranny” and “unconstitutional” to describe the scientific and data-driven approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, these individuals demand that Mesa County become a “Constitutional Sanctuary.” As such, Mesa County could then righteously ignore the public health efforts of vaccination and mask wearing.
As a family physician, I have had many conversations with my patients about the highly successful vaccines that are available for free to the public. Of course, I’ve encouraged my patients to get the vaccine to protect themselves, their families, and the public from the effects of COVID-19. Like the experiences of my fellow physicians, these efforts have only been marginally successful as modern science competes with a steady stream of internet-driven misinformation regarding the virus and the vaccines.
It is perplexing to hear concerns about the ingredients of the vaccine from some of the same people that ignore the long list of unpronounceable ingredients found in the food they buy at their local grocery store.
The reality supports the scientists. The Cleveland Clinic recently reported that 99% of their 4,300 COVID-19 related hospital admissions from the beginning of the year to mid-April were in patients that were not yet fully vaccinated. Locally, here in the Grand Valley, the experience is essentially the same. Fully vaccinated people are remarkably protected.
In another report and speaking to the economic costs, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of America reviewed 90,000 cases of confirmed COVID-19 infection. Among this population, the cost of treating an outpatient COVID-19 patient is between $500 and $1,000. For inpatients, the cost has been about 45 times higher with ICU admission easily going over $100,000.
As the human and economic costs of this pandemic mount, we should consider how to balance our freedoms with smart public health policy and health-care cost control. Over the centuries, we have done this with taxpayer-funded water purification systems to fight, you guessed it, microscopic bacteria, parasites, and viruses you can’t see. For the sake of public health, we have set traffic laws in place regarding speed, seat belts, and dictating behaviors not allowed while driving. We sometimes limit our freedoms with camp fires to prevent the environmental and economic costs associated with forest fires. Smokers pay more for some health insurance plans. The list goes on.
For Mesa County residents alone, the price tag for COVID-19 related health care this year is likely approaching $10 million. Unfortunately, All OF US will pay this cost via next year’s health insurance premiums and taxpayer-funded Medicare and Medicaid budgets. With vaccination, these illnesses and hospitalizations are nearly totally avoidable.
So as some consider making Mesa County a “Constitutional Sanctuary” to resist immunizations, maybe we should consider who pays for the massive and ever-increasing costs associated with caring for COVID-19 related illness.
In an era of political polarization, this debate seems ripe for compromise. So how about this: Mesa County stops all vaccine and mask wearing efforts in return for a “Mesa County Science Sanctuary.” This parallel “sanctuary” would protect immunized Mesa County residents from the tyranny of paying the health care costs attributed to the preventable and ongoing COVID-19 hospitalizations. Seems fair enough.
Dr. Michael Pramenko is a past president of The Colorado Medical Society, board chair of Monument Health, and a family physician at Primary Care Partners.