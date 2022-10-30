The single greatest challenge our community is facing is our housing crisis — a crisis that has profound effects on our economic development, community safety, the quality of our schools and every facet of life in western Colorado.
It is not a coincidence there are several questions on your ballot related to housing. City measures 2A, 2B, 2C and Proposition 123 deserve your yes vote as we work to combat the worsening housing crisis in our community.
For the last 50 years, the cost of housing has significantly outpaced growth in wages. At the same time, we’ve built 40% fewer homes in Colorado over the last 10 years, so the supply of homes is far below demand. As a result, our own community members can no longer afford to live here — and we are feeling this acutely in the Grand Valley.
As an employer, I have experienced firsthand the impacts that the affordable housing crisis has on employers and our local economy. Our businesses, nonprofits and local governments depend on talented employees to thrive, but these employers are struggling to find and retain staff because housing prices are too high.
I have faced losing excellent employees when their landlords terminated their leases in order to sell the homes, leaving my employees searching futilely for somewhere else to rent and considering leaving the area. I have also had highly qualified candidates turn down jobs because moving to our community is nearly impossible.
I have spoken to students at Colorado Mesa University who want to stay in Grand Junction and start careers and families here, but who don’t see a future in a place they can’t afford a home.
The longer we wait to address this crisis, the more people are forced to move away and the harder it is to recruit quality workers for critical jobs in our community, including health care professionals and first responders.
Our City Council is committed to finding solutions to this complex issue. The city recently conducted a Housing Needs Assessment that identified a stark lack of inventory of homes for rent and for purchase in the county. Following that study, the City Council adopted housing strategies with concrete goals aimed at reducing the housing gap.
While some of those goals can be achieved with existing city resources, such as revising our land use code to remove unintended barriers to development, or making it easier to build accessory dwelling units, the strategies that will have the greatest impact and accelerate the production of housing require funding.
Measures 2A and 2B would create a sustainable source of funding for the city’s housing strategy goals, and it would be paid for by tourists who visit our city — not our residents. A small increase in the lodging tax and a specific tax on short-term rentals would generate revenue that would be dedicated specifically to affordable housing initiatives and could be used to leverage funding from other sources, such as Proposition 123.
Measure 2C would allow the city to lease city property to our housing partners for 99 years rather than the 25 years specified in the city’s charter. This allows them to apply for programs and funding that require the longer-term lease.
Proposition 123 would provide sustainable funding directly to local governments to address our specific housing needs, including expanding home ownership opportunities for our vital workforce, helping renters become homeowners, and helping increase the number of homes that our residents can afford — all without raising taxes.
Passing all four of these initiatives would give Grand Junction the tools needed to tackle this complex problem from multiple angles and accelerate solutions to a challenge that is affecting our entire community.
Anna Stout is a member of the Grand Junction City Council and currently is serving as mayor.