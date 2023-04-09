By TIM FOSTER
Colorado is experiencing unprecedented increases in home heating costs. It’s hurting families, squeezing seniors and drawing down the stretched finances of small businesses already struggling with inflation.
As the state senate’s special committee continues to look into increased utility costs, we encourage them to recognize that it didn’t have to be this way.
Colorado has been a national leader in transitioning to renewable and low-carbon energy sources and has among the lowest utility costs in the country. But our political leaders failed to take proactive, common-sense steps to help insulate Colorado energy consumers from price spikes. As a result, a handful of elected officials are laying the blame on Colorado utilities, including Xcel Energy, citing greed for this winter’s increases in heating bills.
The truth, however, is that Xcel and other utilities are prohibited by law from taking any profit on the increased costs of natural gas and other energy sources — fuels that are dramatically more expensive this winter because of a wide range of factors outside of Colorado’s control, including the war in Ukraine. Additionally, Xcel and other utilities can only make a profit from ratepayers when the Public Utility Commission (PUC) — appointed by Gov. Jared Polis and confirmed by the Colorado Senate — say it is OK.
Energy advocates have urged policymakers and regulators for years to stabilize utility bills and spend more money in advance to lock in Colorado’s competitive advantage when energy costs are low. Energy is a national and international marketplace, and the interconnectivity of energy costs to other states and countries is only increasing with time. Long gas lines in the 1970s caused by the OPEC oil embargo and today’s crushing utility costs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine both underscore the same fundamental truth — global events can dictate local energy costs if we let them.
The same is true domestically. Thanks to interstate transmission lines, pipelines and interconnected markets, supply and demand drivers in one state can and will play a role in shaping the energy costs in others. When extreme heat crashes the power grid in California, or extreme cold plunges Texas into darkness, we all pay.
Given this interconnectedness, what can a state like Colorado do? A lot.
For over a decade, Colorado has benefited from low-cost natural gas prices and used long-term contracts to lock in these prices when energy prices were low. For instance, the retirement of old and expensive coal power plants in Denver and Pueblo cost utility customers less because low cost, long-term natural gas contracts locked in cheap energy to replace them. Further, the serious restraint on permits for drilling for natural gas is a part of the problem, but that is an entire column in and of itself.
But the PUC has refused to fortify and expand these types of arrangements. It appears these decisions are based on the belief this fuel will either be gone in the near future, or it will always be stable and cheap.
If Xcel had been allowed — or required — to maximize their buying power and lock-in long-term contracts for the natural gas used to generate electricity and heat our homes, Colorado consumers would not be facing skyrocketing natural gas costs. Policymakers should quickly create systems that ensure Xcel and other gas utilities can do this as natural gas prices show signs of decline.
Colorado should also look for opportunities to physically store natural gas. Colorado hasn’t added a single cubic foot of new gas storage capacity since 2019, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and per capita, we lag behind every one of our neighboring states except Nebraska.
If California and Colorado are concurrently experiencing high demand, for instance, storage would create more of a cushion so we don’t have to chase energy when California’s need sends prices soaring.
Finally, Colorado needs to get serious about the reality that the sun does not always shine and the wind does not always blow. That means we need some strategy to fill that gap, whether it is long-duration battery storage, new nuclear or some other approach, we have to get serious about filling that gap.
We urge those on the committee to not only look at how we got here, but how we can move forward to insulate Colorado from future price spikes.
Tim Foster is currently President Emeritus of Colorado Mesa University. He previously served as majority leader in the Colorado House of Representatives.