By ERIK AADLAND
As a combat veteran who has witnessed first-hand the on-the-ground operations in Afghanistan, it is difficult to explain my emotions stemming from the most recent catastrophe there. Like so many veterans of that war, I am sad, angry, and appalled by the unplanned and irresponsible handling of our armed forces’ departure from this theater of operations. Perhaps what is most heartbreaking is that this strategic defense blunder and humanitarian crisis — including 13 recently fallen service members, the greatest loss of life in one day in years — could have been completely avoided.
I was in my final year at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point when our country witnessed the terrorist attacks of 9/11. In my second tour as an Army officer in the global war on terror, I commanded a Stryker Reconnaissance Troop of 120 soldiers in Spin Boldak, Afghanistan. There I was responsible for the second largest border-crossing point between Afghanistan and Pakistan from 2009 to 2010. Day-in and day-out, I worked alongside the Afghan people and grew to know the intricacies of the region.
As one who has seen the conditions in Afghanistan first-hand, I cannot sit idly by in frustration and disgust at this latest in a series of terrible and dangerous decisions by the president. We need leadership who will help course correct our country by providing stability and security. That’s why I am running for the United States Senate in Colorado.
The impacts from the mishandled withdrawal from Afghanistan have been many. Even our least-informed citizens can understand that a deliberate withdrawal must begin with a plan to extract American civilians and allied Afghans first. Then, military equipment is either removed or destroyed in place. Lastly, in concert with our allies, U.S. troops are removed in an orderly fashion, using the most strategic exfiltration point, such as the well-protected Bagram airbase versus the chaotic, vulnerable Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
‘Abject failure’ could spiral into future
The strategic defense failures we are witnessing are too numerous to address here, but it is unconscionable that more than $80 billion in arms and equipment were left to fall in the hands of the Taliban and will now potentially make their way into the open arms of China, Iran, and other countries who hate us. It is shameful that the Taliban is now more powerful and influential than they were when we destroyed them 20 years ago.
Over and above the recent weeks, the costs are even greater. Trillions of dollars have been spent, thousands of lives lost, and the psychological trauma of another failed war to U.S. troops and concerned taxpaying citizens will haunt us for generations.
This abject failure of foreign policy, from the tactical level to the strategic, will embolden our enemies around the globe. We are now far less safe as a nation as a direct result of the Biden administration’s absolute incompetence. Now we must question whether this administration’s actions have directly benefited China, a communist country whose leader, Xi Jing Ping, talks openly about global domination.
If we allow it, China will sweep in to claim Afghanistan and her rare-earth resources, while the Biden administrative destroys U.S. energy independence and makes us more dependent on foreign energy and China’s rare-earth metals through the appalling and anti-American Green New Deal.
With no time to waste, we must demand immediate action to avert this disaster, including:
1. Re-establish a position of strength in Afghanistan, without dependence upon the Taliban for safety and security of Americans and allied Afghans.
2. Resecure Bagram airbase to ensure U.S. forces hold the strategic high ground until the job is done right.
3. Get every American civilian out of country with verifiable, comprehensive search information.
4. Destroy or remove the U.S. military equipment in country. Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) are very effective at this.
5. Re-establish full manning, security and State Department operations in the U.S. Embassy in Kabul without Taliban presence or influence.
6. Ensure enough U.S. and allied forces are operational in Afghanistan to prevent resurgence of Taliban forces or Chinese incursion.
7. Learn from our mistakes and demonstrate to the world that we will never repeat them.
As I learned as a young lieutenant serving as a tank platoon leader in Iraq, war is never so clean or glorious as depicted by Hollywood. We entered Iraq and Afghanistan too hastily. Countless veterans and innocent people bear physical, emotional, and spiritual scars that could have been avoided. Trillions of taxpayer dollars that could have served to strengthen the United States in substantive ways went only to serve the controllers of the military industrial complex.
Now we must act to turn the corner against the wrongs made by the failed leadership at the highest levels. In the longer term, we must elect leaders who are wise, judicious and deeply understand the great cost of war and policies of peace through strength.
Together we can change the tide and put America first once again.
Erik Aadland and his family live in Pine, Colorado. Aadland is a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate.