By JIM SPEHAR
“Warning: Journalist practicing math.”
I’m told my accountant friend occasionally finds it necessary to proclaim that admonition around his wife, a fellow recovering journalist. Fair warning… you may also want to closely scrutinize the following calculations by yours truly, whose math skills were honed while skipping classes at Grand Junction High School and on the liberal arts side of things at a couple of colleges, including North Avenue University.
Anyone else struck by the outsized influence a few dozen folks seem to be having on local controversies? Specifically, the prolonged dust-up over COVID vaccinations and masking as well as the “Where’s Tina?” matter.
One example of what happens when totals get beyond the number of fingers and toes accessible to news folks came in various reports a week ago about the “Free Tina” rally down by her office, the one unoccupied for the past couple of weeks as she’s supposedly “working remotely” while being protected by the My Pillow guy. I’ve read crowd estimates ranging from 100 to 250. Similar discrepancies were noted in the estimates of protesters against non-existent masking and vaccination requirements in D51 or the radical idea that health care professionals ministering to our vulnerable elders in assisted living must be immunized and/or masked.
Get your calculators out.
Let’s take a mid-range of 150 Tina supporters/election conspiracy theorists on the ground a week ago yesterday. And the newly released 2020 census count showing roughly 156,000 of us residing in Mesa County. This aging columnist’s abacus shows county commissioners are being forced to react to whining from approximately 0.1% (that’s one-tenth of one percent in liberal arts English) of Mesa County residents. Taking into account slightly more limited boundaries of D51, since there are separate small school districts in De Beque and Plateau Valley, 100 protesters worried that the school board might be forced to ultimately do the right thing computes to about the same tiny percentage of D51 residents.
Put in more easily understood terms, if there’s a 24-pack of your favorite frosty beverage chilling in your refrigerator, one-tenth of one percent of two dozen 12-ouncers amounts to less than one-third of an ounce, little more than the foam that’s expelled when you pull the tab on the first can. Put 23 gallons into your wife’s running-on-fumes SUV, as I did last week, and one-tenth of one percent might barely start your engine as you pull away from the pump.
I have a little experience being left holding the short end of the stick in public decision-making. I sympathize and agree with the sentiment that might doesn’t necessarily make right, that majority rule can sometimes lead us down the wrong path. Some of you might feel the same way about either the 2020 or 2016 presidential elections, though to be technically correct, tallying the most votes doesn’t always equate to a majority in the Electoral College.
In my previous public life I had opportunities to discuss decision-making with fellow elected officials both informally and while presiding over training sessions. I always included this admonition, which longtime readers have also seen occasionally. Those who speak last, loudest or longest may or may not accurately represent the sentiments of your community. It’s the responsibility of elected officials to do their homework and independently determine, regardless of how raucous the public setting, what’s right.
While I’m frequently critical of our county commissioners, they did the right thing last week, making lemonade out of Tina’s lemons and cutting a deal with Dominion to replace tainted voting machines.
There’s another troubling aspect to these controversies I hadn’t considered until a conversation with a prominent downtown businessman last Tuesday. I’ll paraphrase but put the gist of his comment in quotes.
“What business owner, seeking to relocate, would ever consider moving into the middle of all this mess?” he asked.
Perhaps “We the People” are not the handful showing up, waving signs, misappropriating the mantle of patriotism and making all the noise. Perhaps “We the People” are the rest of us, those who don’t see a conspiracy behind every ballot or oppression behind every mask and vaccination. Those of us who believe in science and history, who demand common sense and accountability from those we’ve chosen to lead us.
We’ll know when, to coin a term, that so far “silent majority” gets up on its hind legs and refuses to leave our public discourse to a minuscule one-tenth of one percent of us.
Comments from all people are welcome at speharjim@gmail.com.