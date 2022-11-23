By BARBARA VASQUEZ

Oil and gas companies have benefited from access to public minerals for the last century. Yet, very often, they abandon leaking wells and infrastructure, leaving taxpayers to pay for plugging the wells and remediating the sites. Many of us live on or near these littered landscapes and leaking wells, which can contaminate water and release methane and other hazardous gases. Federal land managers must stop enabling these sacrifice zones. Bonding requirements that ensure all operators can front the money to clean up is simply a reasonable cost of doing business — not the responsibility of us taxpayers. Cleaning up after ourselves is something most of us learned in kindergarten.