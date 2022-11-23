Oil and gas companies have benefited from access to public minerals for the last century. Yet, very often, they abandon leaking wells and infrastructure, leaving taxpayers to pay for plugging the wells and remediating the sites. Many of us live on or near these littered landscapes and leaking wells, which can contaminate water and release methane and other hazardous gases. Federal land managers must stop enabling these sacrifice zones. Bonding requirements that ensure all operators can front the money to clean up is simply a reasonable cost of doing business — not the responsibility of us taxpayers. Cleaning up after ourselves is something most of us learned in kindergarten.
But the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is using the same rules established in 1951 for blanket bonds and in 1960 for individual bonds with no adjustment for inflation or the true costs. And these bonds are “one size fits all.” They ignore well depth, bore complexity and challenges for site remediation. That’s why the Western Colorado Alliance joined with the Western Organization of Resource Councils, Taxpayers for Common Sense, and Natural Resources Defense Council to submit a formal petition for a rulemaking that will ensure operators have the money to clean up after themselves before they are allowed to drill on Federal leases, whether on public, private or reservation lands.
Right now, according to the Government Accountability Office, 99.5% of all wells on federal land have insufficient bonding to ensure that they are plugged and reclaimed. Meaning that we, American taxpayers, are left with the bill. Significant increases in federal bond requirements are needed to ensure oil and gas operators at the end of a well’s useful life promptly plug wells, remove infrastructure and reclaim the land. These bonds are like the cleaning deposit required when renting an apartment or house. It should be large enough to cover cleaning up and repairing any damage you created after you move out if you don’t do it yourself. Why should it be any different for oil and gas companies?
The State of Colorado estimates it costs $92,000 to clean up the average well. The wildly outdated rates required by BLM typically do not come close to meeting these costs. A BLM “blanket” bond of $10,000 could be all that is legally required for all wells on an individual lease, a $25,000 bond is all that’s required for all wells in an entire state — and just a $150,000 bond is required to cover all wells nationwide. That means a single $150,000 bond could be all that an oil and gas company is required to put down as their share for the cleanup of thousands of wells across the country — and the shortfall ultimately comes out of taxpayers’ wallets.
When left unplugged and unmaintained, abandoned oil and gas wells harm the planet and public health. They vent methane, a potent greenhouse gas, along with other gases that damage our health. And they can leak hazardous pollutants into soil and groundwater. All too frequently, operators find it cheaper to relinquish their tiny bonds and just walk away without responsibly closing the well and remediating the site, leaving taxpayers to foot the bill. It’s a huge public subsidy to this industry, hidden in plain sight.
It is critical that the DOI and BLM act now. The longer we procrastinate, the more devastating the consequences to our planet and our health. And the bigger the bills that will continue to burden taxpayers forced to shoulder the liabilities of the oil and gas industry has dodged. We owe it to each other and to future generations who will inherit our legacy to preserve and protect our lands and our planet. The time to be a good ancestor is now.
Barbara is a retired biochemist and semiconductor engineer. Since moving to Colorado in 2005, she has worked with Western Colorado Alliance and other organizations on public lands management and impacts of oil and gas development on communities and ecosystems.