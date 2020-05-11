By GENE GOFFIN
Murder hornets found north of Seattle? Can things get stranger?
COVID-19 surprises people with its many effects (“COVID toe” this week), where it hits and where it doesn’t. Mesa County still has relatively few cases, but senior overrepresentation. I am trying to come to terms with thoughts it may outlast me even if I live into my 90s. I don’t like wearing a mask, staying home, giving up travel, avoiding strangers and friends, but respect what medical experts say.
Reopening plans recommend much more testing and declining cases for two weeks at least, but states rush. We are risking a national second wave. That would bring many businesses down as two big punches are worse than one bigger one. People are impatient; politicians, scared. For seniors, reopening changes little.
Vaccines can take decades to develop and manufacture. Expecting an effective and safe one by next winter or 2021 is extraordinarily optimistic, maybe foolish. However new, untested technologies give some hope. An old TB vaccine is being tested as a general purpose antiviral vaccine. It may help. Remdesivir is not a cure, but may lessen effects though study results conflict. Those latter two hopefully would moderate the disease, but won’t eliminate it. With the FDA’s and CDC’s poor performances, I fear a supposed cure or vaccine is rushed to market and fails. States are forming coalitions to deal with COVID-19. Is the United States disintegrating before our eyes?
A week ago, while driving into town, we saw a man ready for war in camos, holding up a cardboard sign: “Don’t Tread on Me.” Does he know he could be infected, not know it and make others ill or die? That’s him treading on our right to live. Last week Colorado State University scientists confirmed asymptomatic people spread COVID-19. With science politicized, bad choices are made. What have we come to as a nation when a Michigan security guard is murdered over a mask?
When we got to town, there were extreme differences in adherence to precautions. Despite signs on Walmart’s doors requesting customers wear face coverings, few did; some ignored distancing. We’ll skip Walmart. At Vitamin Cottage everyone was masked and careful. City Market patrons were fairly responsible; at Curbside Recycling no one was. We saw takeout patrons at restaurant patios pushing distancing limits. Vulnerable populations’ best choice is avoiding stores and restaurants where sensible precautions are ignored.
Talking with Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr, I got the sense he’s frustrated with businesses and customers ignoring health guidelines. As to the argument that following guidelines violates rights, “I don’t understand that sort of mentality,” he said.
Kuhr faces a delicate balance between business and public health — he gets pressure from both sides and “walk[s] that line between the economy and health care.” He is pragmatically optimistic.
Kuhr’s job, as he sees it, is focusing on any possible outbreak. He watches for an “outbreak in any sort of [dense] facility” such as nursing homes or the county jail. The homeless community, always transient, gets the rapid tests, still in limited supply. Testing is up to 35 to 50 daily (at best 20% of recommended levels) and will increase, Kuhr assured me.
While the county reopens slowly by steps, too many citizens and businesses are “jumping out there,” Kuhr says, sometimes exploiting gray areas and imagined loopholes. Any outbreak may trigger stricter rules, so we should act as a “community,” not endangering vulnerable people.
Tests are not yet generally available, but the symptom list is broader and confined populations get more testing. The health department has added two more contact tracers. So far we are “containing things,” Kuhr added. He said antibody tests are available this week for $70. The department will help with insurance claims, but cannot promise insurers will cover it.
I don’t envy Kuhr. While unable to remember when he had a day off, he is very aware of the fine line between protecting the economy and health. He knows everything changes rapidly and people exploit confusion and gray areas. So far, persuasion comes before strict enforcement.
If Mesa county citizens can’t tolerate inconveniences of distancing and wearing face coverings, or businesses ignore good practices, we may see an outbreak, setting us back a month or more. You endanger seniors when you disregard medical advice. Paraphrasing Abe Lincoln, a community divided cannot stand. Remember the “Greatest Generation”? What will we be called? Murder hornets in camos?
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact Gene at geezerdesk@gmail.com.