By RANDALL REITZ
Welcome to Grand Junction City Council, Cody Kennedy, Jason Nguyen and Scott Beilfuss. Welcome back, Mayor Anna Stout. I look forward to serving with you all. I’m especially interested in hearing your ideas and in developing them together.
As with the most recent council, the new council includes a mixture of conservatives, progressives and moderates. In my mind, this mixture is most likely to meet the needs of our community, but also most likely to be overly deliberate. That was probably the case with our last council. So, in an effort to promote both compromise and efficiency, I present first thoughts on priorities I believe represent a middle-ground on important issues facing Grand Junction.
City self-performance policy
“Self-performance” is a term used to describe when a governmental group provides a service or completes a project that could’ve been done by a private business. As with the city’s recent acquisition of the local recycling company, there are frequently benefits related to cost savings, scalability and efficiency that can be achieved through self-performance. However, as with recent city work on recreation paths, it can be divisive with local businesses, denying them contracts and denying the project their expertise. It’s a delicate balance that requires transparency and reliability.
Currently, our system for deciding when to self-perform lacks both transparency and reliability. There is a narrow city policy that guides some of these decisions, but it isn’t intended for single projects. So, the policy is rarely used in making these decisions. Additionally, there is little agreement about which types of projects (new construction versus maintenance of existing resources), scale (large and complex projects versus simple projects) and if/how the city should submit bids on their own projects.
We can do better. The city is close to finalizing a complete overhaul of our Zoning and Development Codes. This process has taken more than a year and has involved input from staff, local businesses and expert consultants. Given these competing interests, the process has been tedious and sometimes adversarial (who knew that cottonwood trees were so controversial?), but the final product is more likely to balance these tensions effectively. I recommend a similar effort to propose language for a unifying policy on self-performance.
An arts ‘North Star Report’
My first year on council required near daily Google searches just to understand the words people used to describe how to run a city and promote economic development. Among local businesses, people speak of the “North Star Report” in reverential tones. It was created in 2015 to provide better alignment and differentiation between the missions and practices of the local economic development agencies — among them the Chamber, Grand Junction Economic Partnership, the Business Incubator Center and the Downtown Development Authority. Prior to the North Star Report, these organizations were frequently involved in skirmishes about who should do what to stimulate new local businesses, grow and strengthen existing local businesses and attract businesses to relocate to our area. While there are still some disputes, the organizations are now much more collaborative than competitive in their efforts.
Grand Junction is also home to many organizations that promote arts and culture. For my first two years on council, I’ve been a member of the Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture. Other key players are the Grand Valley Creative Alliance, GJ Creates, The Art Center, CMU and our many local performing groups and venues. Each of them brings a unique emphasis to the local arts and culture scene, but they are also similar enough that they bump into each other more than they should. Convening a high-level work group would assist them in creating a shared vision for arts and culture in our community.
Finalize ARPA investments
Our community was awarded $10.4 million in COVID relief funds from the federal government. Based on recommendations from the locally-appointed ARPA Committee, the current council has already designated use of more than $6.7 million of the funds, including the creation of a fund to purchase land for low-income and workforce housing, a down payment assistance fund for people looking to buy a house and support to Catholic Outreach for the construction of Mother Theresa House.
The ARPA Committee also recommended focusing on mental health issues in our community. The committee recommended using $996,000 in ARPA funds to assist the Counseling and Education Center to expand into a new office on Orchard Mesa. CEC has provided low-cost and no-cost mental health services for 42 years, growing from a tiny space to their current location. There are virtually no mental health services in Orchard Mesa and CEC has proven their ability to grow sustainably. Their proposal is sound and should be supported.
We have at least $2.6 million in other ARPA funds. They represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in local infrastructure at no cost to city taxpayers. I recommend that the council and staff follow a three-month process to solicit and approve proposals to use the remaining funds: solicit new proposals in June, evaluate the proposals in July and finalize decisions in August. A formal process is preferable to approving projects on a one-off basis, as it allows for more organizations to compete through a fair and transparent process. This would also allow the new Council Members more say in how the funds are designated.
I’m open to many options, but here are three potential investments I hope would be included in these proposals:
■ Assist the Riverside Education Center to purchase a forever home. In the last 17 years, REC has grown from one on-school site to now providing educational support services in 15 different schools, benefiting more than 1,000 students per year. They have the opportunity to purchase their current central building and ARPA support would leverage much more funds.
■ Fund an Orchard Mesa Pool update. Council recently resumed a study of potential upgrades to the Orchard Mesa Pool. The pool has served Orchard Mesa for decades. It is in dire need of an upgrade so it can benefit local families for decades more.
■ Support a designated camping and RVing location for the unhoused population. Our community has been successful at creating a spectrum of housing options to assist people to move from the streets, to a shelter, to transitional housing, to long-term market-rate homes. The key missing piece is a place for people who prefer to camp or RV that isn’t the streets, desert, or riverbanks. Without a sanctioned camping spot, unhoused people in our community will camp without support services and hygiene stations. And, law enforcement won’t have an open space to direct people who are camping in public spaces. Several cities have built successful programs. This approach would be good for our unhoused, good for our parks and good for our local businesses. As this would be a major undertaking, the initial funding would need to be for a feasibility study with additional funds reserved to assist a local organization in start-up costs.
New community recreation center
Our voters overwhelmingly approved the community recreation center (CRC). They put their trust in us to fulfill their vision. The financial plan is solid and will finance construction and operations. We need to stick to this commitment as we build-out Matchett Park around the CRC. There are numerous local, state and national funds that can be tapped for building sports fields, adding swim-lanes and beautifying the area. Let’s tirelessly pursue these before touching other city funds.
Welcome aboard Cody, Jason and Scott! I look forward to promoting a healthy, vibrant community together.
Randall Reitz is an at-large member of the Grand Junction City Council.