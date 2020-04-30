By GREG WALCHER
A few years ago a popular bumper sticker, seen mostly on cars driven by environmental activists, proclaimed that “Trees Are the Answer.” Some cynics asked what the question was, but I thought the message was fairly clear, and I agreed with it.
For centuries trees have been known to have a calming effect on people, and to provide a sense of security and peace. Long before the talk about global warming, before the relationship between trees and carbon dioxide was understood, even before anyone cared about the difference between new trees and old growth, people always had an instinct about the importance of forests.
Henry David Thoreau even taught that we can learn from trees, at least metaphorically. His 1854 publication of “Walden, or Life in the Woods” became a pivotal event in the history of conservation, because it was one of the earliest attempts to portray nature, especially trees, as a giver of life. He wrote, “I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.”
That romanticized view of trees has been updated in our generation with an almost religious fervor about saving old trees, at all cost, as if they are absolutely irreplaceable. Of course, they are not. Like all living things, trees have a lifespan. They grow, age, and die, to be replaced by a new generation.
Today, most people understand the relationship between trees and carbon dioxide, so healthy forests are now central to the issue of climate change. Now, we are finding out that their continuous cycle of growth, death, and regeneration may be a more important part of the equation than even the most active climate scientists suspected. Trees may, in fact, be the answer — not only to the great philosophical questions of life that Thoreau pondered, but also to the specific present-day concern about greenhouse gases.
A new study, just published in the journal “Nature,” suggests that mature forests may not be able to soak up increasing carbon emissions as efficiently as previously thought. That is a setback to years of research suggesting that as carbon emissions increase, trees and forests grow faster, absorbing at least some of the “extra” carbon. Many foresters have even cited this phenomenon as a “benefit” of global warming, because it leads to bigger and faster growing trees, and healthier forests, with all the attendant benefits.
However, this new study’s authors reached the perhaps astonishing conclusion that this is true for young trees, but not so much for fully grown mature trees. The research was done at Western Sydney University in Australia, and co-authored by a researcher at the State University of New York’s College of Environmental Science and Forestry. They found new evidence of serious “limitations in the capacity of mature forests to translate rising atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations into additional plant growth and carbon storage.” In other words, when trees are already full grown, they can’t grow much more, no matter how much atmospheric CO2 increases. That is in contrast to new, small, and growing trees, where additional CO2 leads to faster plant growth. So, “extra” CO2 is absorbed much faster by young trees than by old ones.
Well, what do you know? Could it be that active forest management might be better for the environment than the decades-long battle to “save the old growth?” The authors correctly assume that “these findings have global implications,” though perhaps not the way they think. That’s because they do not envision a new management strategy based on replacing old trees with new ones.
“Forests of the northeastern U.S. for the last 100 years have been re-growing and providing an important carbon sink. As those forests transition to a more mature state, there are some uncertainties whether that will continue,” said one author. He thinks “restoration ecology” might be useful, but quickly added, “There are also possibilities for managing existing forests to increase their carbon storage.”
The question is: how can managers increase the carbon storage of existing mature forests? Clearly, it is through regeneration of new trees. In many American forests, that requires clearing the overgrowth of older mature trees. We’ve always known how important that is in reducing catastrophic fires, and to bolster workers, jobs, and rural economies. Could it be that active timber management is also at least part of the answer to climate change?
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.