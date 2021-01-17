By JIM SPEHAR
We’re at a horrific time in our country. Unimaginable if we hadn’t witnessed it with our own eyes.
American troops, more than we have in Iraq and Afghanistan combined, bivouacked on Capitol Hill. Protecting our seat of government from ourselves for the first time since the Civil War according to the Capitol historian. Five people dead after a riotous mob stormed the House and Senate, something prevented in 1861. Law officers behind hastily-assembled barricades pointing their pistols at fellow citizens, killing one. Elected officials, fearful for their lives, forced to hide from those who chose them to serve.
What’s next? Where do we go from here?
Most of us seek short-term answers to immediate questions. Should the president be convicted in a second impeachment, this time bipartisan, for inciting an insurrection? What about words and deeds of our newly-elected congresswoman? How quickly can we re-focus to getting vaccines into our arms, more relief checks into our bank accounts, jobs for us and our families and friends, our economy humming again?
Those thoughts, and others, are admittedly important. But are we focused on the symptoms rather than the disease?
What’s our national prognosis long-term? Once things are back to some semblance of normal, whatever that might be these days. Is “normal” even possible, given partisan divisions that date back a quarter century stoked to a fever pitch during the past four or five years?
Where will we be, individually and as a country, in another five years?
It’ll be awhile before finger-pointing subsides, before we wean our obsession with news sources some of us choose that offer affirmation of our prejudices rather than straightforward information. Before our desires to “hang a hide on the wall,” whether the pelt be that of Donald Trump, Lauren Boebert, Hunter Biden or Nancy Pelosi, are either satisfied or forgotten.
The president presents a different dilemma than our congresswoman.
There’s verifiable evidence he invited his followers to the nation’s capitol for a “wild” time, offered up targets both Democrat and Republican, pointed his invitees toward Capitol Hill, and told them to march. We watched the result.
Put yourself in any prosecutor’s shoes. Do you ignore evidence of culpability and look the other way simply because prosecution might exacerbate existing divisions in your jury pool? That’s the conundrum House Members, especially those 10 Republicans who voted to impeach, found themselves in and that Senate members will soon face.
In the case of our newly elected 3rd District representative, The Daily Sentinel’s opinion offered last Wednesday was on target, especially its opening and concluding lines.
“Lauren Boebert is exactly who we thought she was,” it began. I read that “we” as including not just the editorial board but also her supporters and opponents.
Bobert’s own words, spoken and written, leave her vulnerable though she can’t be recalled and expulsion is unlikely.
At best, there might be a censure. Even though, as the Denver Post editorialized, it’s an open question “whether she was a hapless victim of Trump’s actions or whether she was a participant in an effort to prevent a peaceful transition of power.”
“There’s already plenty of evidence she doesn’t really care about effective representation,” the Sentinel’s editorial concluded.
While Boebert is not likely to suffer serious consequences, we will. Because, ironically, she’s on track to mirror the legislative accomplishment of her nemesis, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. AOC’s track record of introduced and passed legislation is 180-degrees from her ability to generate publicity. Is anyone holding their breath awaiting Boebert tweets about transportation, water, economic or health issues relevant to our rural district? What does the future hold when you’ve already offended leaders and members on both sides of the aisle?
Five years ago, I relayed a comment from the young journalist in our family that remains relevant. Back then Tony offered that, while many in the establishment then blamed Trump (and, by extension today, Boebert) for our problems, it was Dr. Frankenstein, not his monster, who was responsible for resulting havoc in Transylvania.
Collectively, we created these troubling times. It’s vital we figure out how to get back on track long-term.
“Sometimes we take a step backward in our progress toward a more compassionate and inclusive nation. But we can’t be discouraged or cynical because when we reflect on the story of America’s uneven, but undeniable, march forward; we realize this incredible story demands a stubborn optimism.”
— Barack Obama
Despite recent events, Jim Spehar remains stubbornly optimistic. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.