By ROSE FEMIA PUGLIESE
How do we return to normal? What does normal even look like? These questions are unanswerable to many of us since COVID-19 has upended our entire lives, and we struggle to keep up.
Ask an ER doctor or a trauma nurse what “normal” looks like for them. Health-care workers experience the full range of human emotions on any given shift, so it is not surprising how masterfully Colorado’s hospital systems handled the chaos of COVID-19. We are grateful for their service to our communities.
So much of the early narrative was about flattening the curve in order to ensure hospitals were not overrun, and Coloradans did a good job of staying home, limiting contact with others, and successfully keeping our hospitals from instituting triage practices like we saw in other parts of the world. This was a team effort, and we all deserve some credit.
We are so fortunate in Mesa County to have four hospitals that serve the Western Slope region. They worked collaboratively with our Mesa County Public Health Department and the business community. Our hospitals, doctors, nurses, and staff at all levels within our hospital system worked together to ensure that those in need received the highest quality treatment. They shared data in order to better predict the ascent, the plateau, and the eventual decline of the curve in order to guarantee everyone who needed a bed or a ventilator had one. They discussed best treatment practices, which helped shorten hospital stays by an average of five days for most people.
Hospitals are an essential part of our health-care system. While the highest percentage of health-care spending in the state goes to hospitals, that is a function of hospitals serving not only the highest number of patients, but also the toughest, most intense, or otherwise most complicated parts of our health- care system. During this crisis, our hospitals focused solely on providing for the public good.
As a Coloradans, we know that if and when you need it, hospital staff will be there to take care of you. We are fortunate that this is one aspect of normalcy that has never wavered, despite the difficult times we have endured over the course of this pandemic. I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you to our health-care workers and hospitals for being there for our communities during this crisis. We sincerely appreciate your service.
Rose Femia Pugliese is in the final year of her second term as a Mesa County commissioner.