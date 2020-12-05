By MICHAEL PRAMENKO
“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”
— Attorney General William Barr, Dec. 1, 2020
COVID-19 is not the only virus infecting our land. The other virus infecting America threatens our ability to effectively self-govern a country of 350 million people. This virus, made of misinformation and propaganda, has infected our democracy. The effects of this virus include political paralysis and an inability to respond to current events. This virus can make otherwise intelligent people believe bizarre things. It pits the country against itself. Left unchecked, it will weaken our democracy and tear at the heart and health of our country.
We depend on some element of shared understanding to function as a society. There must be some shared beliefs, shared goals, shared aspirations, and understanding. The same is true in health care. Your hospital and health care providers rely on shared knowledge of science, facts, and precise measurements to administer life-saving care when acute or chronic health issues necessitate a response. The facts guide the science. The science guides the innovation. The innovation improves the treatment. Progress is made.
Effective politicians and functional governments follow the same formula. Unfortunately, our politics have fallen ill to misinformation and propaganda. Imagine the chaos on health-care delivery if physicians relied on information from Facebook and Twitter. We need smart and well-educated individuals running our government. We need leaders who make decisions based on shared understanding, facts, and hard science. Conversely, tribalism and polarization are akin to the super spreaders of COVID-19.
Imagine the surgeon general of the United States proclaiming that our physicians and nurses all across America can’t be trusted. Imagine the president of the United States stating voters can’t be trusted. Sadly, that is not too hard to contemplate. Our current president, unable to accept the will of the people, is attacking the proverbial heart of America — our elections and the foundation of democracy. Already weakened via misinformation and propaganda, the lifeblood of our democracy is being injected with the bleach of lies.
In an alternate universe, IV bleach may be a treatment for viral infections, the virus may disappear magically on its own, Obamacare would be replaced with something “great” and Mexico would pay for a wall. In another universe, maybe black is white, up is down, and 2+2 = 5.
But not in our universe. In our universe, the virus has followed a course very similar to the early projections of our leading scientists. In our universe, the attorney general of the United States stated on Dec. 1 that there is no significant evidence of voter fraud in this past election. In our universe, more than 275,000 Americans have died from a virus that our current president stated would magically disappear by last March.
While hospitalized, but not yet on life support, our proud democracy can survive if we stop the spread of viral misinformation and propaganda. A patriotic American will seek out truth. If an internet posting sounds crazy — it probably is crazy. The COVID vaccines will NOT contain a microchip that allows the government to control your thoughts and actions. Really, that’s just plain nuts. Injecting a nearly invisible microscopic version of a microchip into the bloodstream would fail to control human behavior for about a million different scientifically based reasons.
It is possible to cure both viral infections. We can make progress in health care and politics. Accepting the certified results of an election where over 150 million Americans voted is a great start. Do you really think Democrats would or could mastermind an election outcome that purposefully leaves Sen. Mitch McConnell controlling the U.S. Senate and reduces a Democratic majority in the U.S. House of Representatives? Seriously?
Thousands of Americans are dying each day from a pandemic while our country debates nonsensical propaganda off the internet and from the White House. What a travesty.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available soon. They are produced by scientists from various private companies unaffiliated with the government. Facts and science led to the innovation that allows for more rapid production of a vaccine. Fortunately, to date, the side effects of the vaccine are minimal and much like the side effects of our common vaccines that we already administer. When available in the coming weeks, I’ll be in line to get mine.
Simultaneously, a vaccine exists for dysfunction government and hyper-polarization. The vaccine for the misinformation/propaganda virus comes in two doses: science and fact. Our democracy can return to health if we take the vaccine. We can agree that facts matter. We can agree that our voting system is intact. We can agree that we are Americans first rather than members opposing political tribes.
To get there, we need leaders who work to unite while exhibiting honesty, integrity and collaboration. On the other hand, if we support politicians who make us feel tribal, hateful, and more proud to be part of a political party than of being an American, we run the risk of a pandemic of political polarization.
Like wearing a mask, taking the “vaccine” on both accounts is patriotic. While not akin to storming the beaches of Normandy — it still counts. Healthy people. Healthy economy. Healthy democracy.
Dr. Michael Pramenko is a past president of The Colorado Medical Society and is a family physician at Primary Care Partners.