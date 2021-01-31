By ROBIN BROWN
This past August, Interstate 70 closed for a record-breaking 14 days due to the Grizzly Creek fire. Tourism came to a halt as drivers opted not to take the eight-hour detour around Glenwood Canyon and freight delays nearly doubled shipping costs for local businesses.
The length of the closure was unprecedented, however, the closure of I-70 is nothing new to West Slope residents. Weather, accidents, avalanche mitigation, and a road infrastructure meant to support 3.5 million residents instead of today’s 5 million are a constant source of frustration and a huge expense for companies located west of the Continental Divide.
It should come as no surprise that the Reason Foundation ranked Colorado’s rural road conditions 47th in the nation. Some of our roads haven’t been repaved in 50 years. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, take U.S. Highway 50 to Delta one morning and try to sip that cup of coffee.
That’s why business leaders from across the state have come together to address transportation funding head on through a framework called “A Way Forward,” a bipartisan coalition of more than 45 business organizations across Colorado advocating for transportation system enhancements this legislative session.
The goal of our coalition is to work collaboratively with the Colorado Legislature to direct the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to address the future needs of Colorado’s transportation system.
CDOT has developed a robust 10-year plan of projects that improve our interstates, relieve traffic, improve rural access statewide, fix rural roads, and enhance the overall condition of our roadway system. The legislature should place new, intuitive, public-facing accountability requirements on the department so that everybody in the state can see which projects are in the 10-year plan, the project’s status, the project’s cost, and how it is funded.
In developing that plan, CDOT traveled to all 64 counties throughout Colorado and they heard loud and clear that rural roads have been neglected for too long. Roadways in Colorado’s rural communities carried 309.7 million tons of critical products valued at $150.3 billion in 2019. To put this in perspective, 30% of all freight by weight and 19% of freight by value traveled on Colorado’s rural roads in 2019. Our roads weren’t built to support that kind of volume and maintenance hasn’t kept up with that growth. As a result, freight delays and the resulting expense of those delays have made doing business in rural communities difficult, forcing many of our manufacturers to move distribution outside of the state.
Upgrades to our transportation systems can’t wait any longer — 72% of Coloradans say traffic is a serious problem, according to a poll by Keating and Vitale, and road safety across the state is rapidly deteriorating. Polling shows that the vast majority of Coloradoans will support a bipartisan approach that addresses urgently needed repair and traffic delay projects as long as the plan is specific, time-bound, and subject to public oversight. The cornerstone of the framework used by our coalition is transparency and accountability in response to public demand for greater accountability for road infrastructure projects.
The past year has delivered challenges that we, as business leaders, could never have imagined. We can no longer afford to accept political gridlock. Not only are our Colorado families looking to our state Legislature to deliver on this very real government function, but CDOT is ready to build and has more than 100 shovel-ready projects, including more than 1,000 lane miles and more than 30 bridge projects.
These projects create real jobs and economic growth. When we invest in infrastructure spending, we invest in Coloradoans. Every $1 billion in public infrastructure spending creates 13,000 direct and indirect jobs that provide good-paying jobs that lead to economic mobility. In 2018, the construction industry contributed $21.3 billion to Colorado’s gross domestic product (GDP) and construction wages and salaries alone totaled $11 billion statewide.
Our coalition — A Way Forward — is committed to breaking through gridlock to deliver this for our communities. We urge you to contact your legislators and elected officials to deliver on this promise of a greater future for our state. The time is now, the gridlock must be cast aside and we must move Colorado forward.
Robin Brown is the executive director of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership and a member of the executive committee of A Way Forward.