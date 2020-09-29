By DENNIS LENNOX
The Western Slope deserves an open and honest discussion on Proposition 113, aka the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Unfortunately, they are not getting it.
Opponents continue to propagate myths and falsehoods. Their claims amount to fake news and voter disinformation.
Proposition 113 does not abolish or change the Electoral College. It is not what Crazy Bernie and A.O.C. push. Opponents know what they are saying isn’t true but continue misleading Coloradans.
As a conservative who campaigned for Tom Tancredo in the 2008 presidential primaries and caucuses, worked for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, and backed President Donald J. Trump over Never Trumpers, I would never support a proposal that altered the constitutional framework of electing the president. Period.
Constitutionally conservative and constitutionally consistent, Proposition 113 exercises the Colorado Legislature’s authority under Article II of the Constitution to replace the state-based, winner-take-all method of awarding electoral votes — a method James Madison, who wrote the Constitution, opposed. Notably, Colorado’s present method is not found anywhere in the Constitution, it was not debated at the 1787 constitutional convention, and it was never mentioned in the Federalist Papers.
States have routinely changed the method of awarding electors since the first presidential election. Examples include Massachusetts, which has changed its method 11 times. Let me repeat: Changing the method of awarding electors does not change or abolish the Electoral College. Rather, Proposition 113 is a textbook example of federalism.
Opponents also falsely claim that rural areas would be disenfranchised.
The numbers do not lie. Rural areas and the 100 largest cities each contain one-sixth of voters, which means big cities and rural areas are equal under a popular vote. Similarly, 82% of voters do not live in California and New York. Unless you reject basic math it is impossible for 82% to be outvoted by 18%.
Proposition 113 also promotes the fundamental constitutional principle of one-person, one-vote — a principle that is also foundational to the Republican Party.
By ensuring the presidential candidate who receives the most votes wins, the Western Slope’s voice would be amplified. This is important because, right now, Coloradans are irrelevant.
Colorado, having gone Democratic “blue” in the last three presidential elections, is not a battleground state. As a result, the important issues facing conservatives and, more broadly, rural interests in the Western Slope — to say nothing of the High Country, Eastern Plains, Utah, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma — are completely ignored as presidential candidates instead pander to voters in the handful of battleground states that actually decide the election.
Proposition 113, if passed, would in future elections require candidates of both parties to campaign and invest in each and every county in each and every state because winning would become a numbers game. No longer would we elect a president of the Battleground States. Rather, we would elect a president of the United States.
This explains why Trump says he supports a popular vote. He knows it’s easier for him and other Republicans to win if the vast swath of “red” America had a reason to vote.
Dennis Lennox is campaign manager of Conservatives for Yes on National Popular Vote. www.conservativesforyesonnationalpopularvote.com/