By DAN WEST
When I told my parents I’d changed roles at the Sentinel to be the new editorial page editor, they had a pretty simple question: What’s that?
Working in newspapers it’s easy to forget that people not in this industry don’t always know how things work. I explained that I’d be editing letters to the editor, working with local columnists and, of course, writing the editorials.
My mom’s response was, “Your Dad should have that job, he has opinions about everything!”
That’s true and also not really how this job works. As both my predecessor in this role Andy Smith and Publisher Jay Seaton have written recently about our editorials, the Sentinel has a voice of its own. I may agree with what the editorial board thinks about an issue and sometimes I won’t. But, I’ll still have to write that editorial.
It can be a challenge to write strongly for an opinion you don’t agree with. I’ve had to do it in the past when writing editorials as the editor of the Estes Park Trail-Gazette and before that as editor of the Republican Journal in Belfast, Maine. I’m looking forward to that challenge and the others this new job offers.
In his farewell column last Sunday, Smith said this has been the most rewarding and challenging job of his career. I’m hopeful I will find that it is the same for me in my career. He also assured readers that the editorials would remain similar to those he had written.
“I’m certain that my absence will hardly be noticed because, to reiterate, The Sentinel’s voice is its own. It was never mine,” Smith wrote.
I got to know Andy during my time as a reporter here and I have to say he’s both right and wrong in that statement. The editorial opinions will remain consistent, but his wit and rhetorical flourishes will be hard to match.
I take it as a very generous compliment that he believes I could take over and not miss a beat, but I know I have a lot to learn and I hope I can grow into this role, the way he did, over time.
■ ■ ■
There is one change you will likely notice, which is my byline on this page each week.
When Seaton offered me this position, he asked that I add something, a personal touch. He left it up to me to come up with what that would be and I decided a personal column from the editorial page editor might be helpful to readers.
I won’t be offering opinions on what we cover over in the editorial space, so don’t expect my hot takes on local controversies or government policy. But, I do have opinions to share.
I expect some readers may not always agree, either in this space or in sn editorial, and that’s okay. The opinion section of a newspaper is supposed to share a wide range of opinions, to start discussion, to have disagreements.
In that spirit, if you ever have a question, an opinion or just want to have a discussion my email is dan.west@gjsentinel.com. Please feel free to reach out.