By PAULA ANDERSON
If you notice, there’s a different vibe out there.
From what I sense, it’s not fear, and thankfully, it’s not panic.
People seem to be calmly going about their days picking up groceries, puttering in their yards, cleaning closets, and taking walks or bike rides — and washing their hands in between.
But despite that, I’m sure many are feeling an internal anxiety because so much has changed and the outcome is, as yet, unforeseen. No one knows if they will be among those who contract COVID-19.
Right now, the only certainty lies in staying home, creating a practice of hand-washing and wiping down anything we’ve handled if we’ve gone out or received packages.
Unless you are home-schooling, that’s an important focus of people’s day and it takes much practice and attention to get it down.
“What have I touched since my groceries were delivered and unpacked? Did I answer my phone or handle the TV remote? Was that before or after I washed my hands?” Until it becomes habit, you can drive yourself crazy just getting it right.
If you’re out, you must now wear a mask and keep 6 feet of space between you and the next person.
We’re not used to that, and that’s where the anxiety lies: in the expectation that we should have certainty all the time. Boomers particularly have become comfortable with that predictability for most of our lives in our culture. Not now.
It’s that gap between what’s happening now and what we expect should be happening that represents the emotional terrain that must be navigated.
That’s especially tough for kids. It’s confusing and unsettling because they’re not with their friends in the familiar routine of classes and sports. But it, too, is a time for focus, one assignment at a time.
Now, everyone has an important role to play, even if it’s just staying put.
However, amidst all of this, what I sense is “coherence,” defined by the English dictionary as when the parts of something fit together in a natural or reasonable way.
Somehow that’s sprouting, and if you click on YouTube, you realize it’s people and the positive ways in which they’re responding.
It’s us.
It’s like we’ve adopted the same action in the best interests of all of us during this time of isolation and social distancing. Like one huge agreement on what’s important.
I see folks walking out in the desert areas where they can be football fields apart. People are distancing at the grocery stores. And it’s easy to observe a sense of kindness, of calm, and of caring.
We know it because we can feel it.
Somehow things are fitting together in a way they maybe never would have before.
Kitty O’Meara, a Wisconsin chaplain, has written a poem in these times that’s recently gone viral over the internet. Her words are appropriate and so I share a section of it here:
“And the people stayed at home
And read books
And listened
And they rested
And made art and played
And learned new ways of being
And stopped and listened
More deeply
Someone meditated, someone prayed
Someone met their shadow
And people began to think differently
And people healed... ”