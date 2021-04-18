By JEFF KUHR
Mesa County entered the Free the Choose phase in reopening on Friday. The initiative gives businesses the option of whether to recommend face coverings and implement other social distancing measures.
The Board of Mesa County Commissioners adopted the resolution on April 16. At that time, it was decided the resolution would go into effect when all Mesa County residents 16 years of age and older had adequate access to the COVID-19 vaccine. With vaccine appointments widely available in our community, the timing is right. Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve averaged 1,200 vaccinations per day, which is less than the 1,500 to 1,700 doses of vaccine available each day. Last week was the first week since starting our vaccination campaign that there were more second doses given than first doses. For the past two weeks, we’ve administered an average of just 400 first doses per day. The demand for the vaccine in Mesa County and throughout the state has waned more quickly than anticipated.
As part of Free to Choose, the Mesa County 5-Star program continues. The 5-Star Program is a joint effort of Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) and the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce that began in the summer of 2020. In the voluntary program, businesses are recognized for their efforts to protect staff, customers, and the community by implementing specific COVID-19 health and safety measures. The program’s purpose has always been to give customers information to help them decide which businesses to visit and give businesses guidance on the prevention measures that work best.
In recent days, the Mesa County 5-Star program has re-launched with a new website; visit mesacounty5star.com to see the complete list of partners and specific recommendations for participating businesses. The new 5-Star program is less restrictive, which provides a good balance between personal safety and business opportunity. With the new program, employees who deal with the public are still asked to wear masks, but masks for the public are encouraged rather than required. Also, the spacing requirements have reduced, allowing for three feet between parties (instead of the previous six feet). Most will be happy to see the return of salt and pepper shakers, as well as ketchup and mustard bottles on the tables. In addition, there are no longer limits to group size. 5-Star facilities will still ask employees to monitor themselves for symptoms and implement specific cleaning protocols.
In addition to the businesses and facilities that are volunteering to be part of the 5-Star program, many Mesa County agencies are required to follow the more stringent COVID-19 restrictions. For example, Grand Junction Regional Airport is under federal authority and must continue to require face coverings of employees and the public. Other entities where similar restrictions will likely still be in place include corporate retailers, K-12 schools and preschools, personal services, and other agencies governed by federal or state authority. It’s a good idea to have your face covering with you for the occasions when you visit one of these places, planned or unplanned. These facilities will continue to post COVID-19 requirements on their doors and their websites.
As we move forward in reopening Mesa County, I’m hoping all of us will respect individuals’ choices when it comes to wearing face coverings and respect businesses’ choices when it comes to implementing best practices that are shown to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Under the less restrictive measures of the Free to Choose Resolution, MCPH continues to encourage all residents to wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible. We also encourage residents to get the vaccine at our community vaccination site or through another local provider. Immediate scheduling is open to all residents 16 years and older. Visit our website, health.mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine, or call 970-248-6900, to schedule an appointment.
I want you to know that although the COVID-19 restrictions have been loosened, MCPH continues to do everything we’ve always done to keep us healthy. We will: provide testing, conduct case investigations and contact tracing, provide a response team to all outbreaks, update our website and social media pages daily, and staff our information phone line. These are the ingredients that have been successful in managing covid in our community. We will continue to do everything we can to keep you safe.
Jeff Kuhr, PhD, is the executive director of Mesa County Public Health.