By JANIE VANWINKLE
I have had a number of conversations recently regarding what it takes to be a food producer. Do you have to be born into it? Do you need a degree or certification? What are the critical skills needed to help ensure food security for our nation and across the globe? What if I want to grow a few tomatoes for my family and sell some at the Farmer’s Market? How can a person get into a field traditionally requiring huge amounts of assets and capital?
There is no easy answer to any of these questions. When a young person has the aspiration to be a farmer or rancher, they are told over and over it is hard. It is hard, but not impossible. There is no straight path to becoming a food producer. When a farmer or rancher is asked how they got into the business, the answer is how “one” person did it. There are as many ways as there are ranchers and farmers.
There is not a one-size-fits-all answer. Food production is steeped in tradition and legacy, but innovation and willingness to change is critical to be successful. Some of the challenges from the early 1900s are similar to those faced in the first three decades of the 21st century. Advancing technology and society’s lack of understanding about what it takes to fill a plate on the table have provided additional challenges. The stakes are higher now than ever. Fewer producers are tasked with providing food for more consumers. The question remains, “How do you do agriculture?”
When I Googled “what skills are needed to be a rancher,” an article from Indeed.com was first on the list. What I found was actually quite impressive, and in my opinion, a good place to start. The article mentioned good communication, organization, financial management, time management, negotiation, collaboration and endurance were all good attributes of a rancher. There was a line that also mentioned animal care. For the most part, these are skills required by any business person.
From my own experience, I would add a few more. Willing to set goals and roll with the opportunities presented, grit and determination, problem solving, open to on-going learning in any form and the resolve to press on regardless the obstacles, are a few of the characteristics that have served well for our family.
There are many abilities that are more nuanced than the list above. Building a fence or caring for a newborn calf seem fairly straightforward, but what about the details? Does the wire go on the inside or the outside of the post? Will the calf get enough by nursing or will it need to be supplemented for a few days?
I have had several conversations with current stakeholders about what it takes to “do” agriculture.
A young ranch wife new to the way of life finds navigating the family business, balancing her growing family and being a partner to a rancher that has no concept of a schedule to be challenging and demanding. But, she wouldn’t change it.
When I spoke to a 40-something crop consultant that did not inherit land and assets, but wanted to contribute something tangible in today’s world, he told me discovering a way to help producers find a better method to accomplish their goals is fulfilling to him. He has a few cows and sheep of his own on the side, but working closely with producers keeps him grounded (and supports his family).
When I spoke to an 80-something rancher as he was saddling his own horse, something he has done since he could reach the latigo on the saddle, he told me his success was attributed to never giving up. Not giving up on the problem at hand until it is resolved. Not giving up when he didn’t know if he could pay the banker in the fall. As he swung into the saddle, I realized he was a success in his own eyes, and what anyone else thought didn’t matter.
It is important agriculturalists are viewed as the professionals they are. Education and experience obtained by time and/or mentorship are essential to success. In a quick survey of younger local producers, many of the successful ones have some sort of formal education or certification beyond high school. The same as it takes time, education and experience to become a master teacher or a skilled carpenter.
Farming or ranching is not for the faint of heart. It is not for folks that want instant gratification. It is for those that are in it for the long haul and see the big picture of how food production is important to our society as a whole.
Recently, I watched my favorite prime time drama on TV. It is about family and legacy and work the family loves. As the family was sitting around the weekly Sunday dinner table discussing their past week’s accomplishments and challenges, the patriarch said, “We get into this business for the excitement, but we stay for the grind.” From my perspective, this sums up production agriculture perfectly.
From the outside looking in, there seems to be many exciting and defining moments to our work. Looking back on my week, it appears that assisting with births, cleaning out feed bunks, fixing fence, observing cows to ensure their safety and well-being, shoveling poop, running a tractor to feed, paying bills and all the activities in between make up the grind. The beautiful sunrise and sunset, hearing the crunch of horse steps in the snow, the flop of the wet ears of a newly born calf getting his first breath; those are the moments that keep all of us moving forward.
What does it take to be a rancher? Today’s agriculturalist will face different challenges than our parents and grandparents. To meet those challenges, education must be obtained. Formal education is important. Mentorship and experience are essential.
Gender doesn’t matter, race doesn’t matter and political persuasion doesn’t matter. Perseverance, problem solving, grit and determination matter. The same as any other professional.
That is what it takes to “do” food production.
Janie VanWinkle is co-owner and co-manager of VanWinkle Ranch with her husband Howard. She is the past president of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. Caring for the land, livestock and the community is the focus at VanWinkle Ranch, at the same time, contributing to food security of all. Cattle from VanWinkle Ranch go into the mainstream food supply chain, and are also directly marketed to our local community.