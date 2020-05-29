By GENE GOFFIN
It’s lurking, waiting for people to become careless. Stir in politicization of medical science for a volatile brew. There’s a long wait for safety.
As epidemiologists predicted, states with premature reopening or weak rules have increasing cases. Politico reported last week the feds and some states are cooking the books — claiming fewer cases, hospitalizations and deaths and more tests — to justify reopening.
It’s now clear indoor density is the COVID-19 breeding ground. Once in a nursing home, meat packing plant, prison, a church and possibly schools, employees, congregants and students bring it home, becoming community spreaders. More people are infected at home than anywhere else.
Initial efforts to reduce spread were so hospitals weren’t overwhelmed. No thinking person believed COVID-19 would disappear. Only the Wuhan approach would eliminate it unless it returned from outside. There, people had to stay home. Food was brought to them. Because COVID-19 spreads fast among families, anyone infected was sent to special residences to prevent further infection. It worked. Imagine trying that here.
In Western countries, it was accepted once the curve flattened, far more testing occurred and cases dropped for several weeks, very slow, careful reopening was possible. Politicians wouldn’t wait. That boils down to sacrificing some people to keep society functioning. How many and who? Seniors and other vulnerable people had to remain home with limited excursions out. As part of the social contract, less vulnerable, younger people would protect everyone with masks and distancing. Younger people get infected and have fewer deaths, but some suffer for weeks or have long-term debilitating effects. The community only prospers when everyone works together.
But Americans are always impatient. We don’t like being told what to do. Memorial Day weekend showed Americans — including at Las Colonias — defying the odds. In two or three weeks we will see the results.
Sometimes it gets ugly. A reader in her early 70s sent me her story: “Masked, pushing my cart through the grocery store... a young unmasked man was walking toward me… As he came even with me, he turned toward me and purposely coughed and continued on by. I was doing nothing but going about my shopping. I guess the sight of an old woman wearing a mask offended him. To say this incident shook me is putting it mildly.”
The inherent cruelty of intimidating a senior is obvious. This was not the first time I heard of young people intentionally coughing at a masked shopper.
I asked District Attorney Daniel Rubinstein if that was a crime. Rubinstein wrote, “The applicable statutes could be assault, attempted assault, reckless endangerment or menacing... These crimes typically require proof that someone was actually put in danger, which would likely require proof that the person was positive for COVID-19, and actually injured the other or tried to injure them. The menacing statute requires putting someone in fear of imminent serious bodily injury.”
Rubinstein continued, “the imminence of the injury is the problem” along with other legal issues, “it would likely be hard to prove that the person was trying to cause fear of imminent serious bodily injury.” Rubinstein told me local law enforcement hasn’t referred such confrontations to his office. There is also the possibility of a civil case, but that’s not easy either. Either way, you have to identify the person, get tests, get sick and prove they and not someone else did it. The legal system has its limits. We depend on the social contract for an orderly society. In a peaceful country, most, but not all, people voluntarily agree on behavioral norms.
A political philosophy developed during the Enlightenment, the social contract defines an agreement between citizens and government. Citizens cede some freedom for protection and safety. The Declaration of Independence claimed the king violated the contract and was no longer the ruler. The drafters of the Constitution envisaged a strong government enhancing the social contract so a national government could protect citizens. Democratic elections renew America’s version of the contract. Governments not protecting health breach the contract. People ignoring sensible precautions are implicit. The alternatives to the American social contract are dictatorship, anarchy or 50 mostly weak states. Lately some sheriffs have said they won’t enforce some state laws, thereby proclaiming themselves legislature and judiciary as well as administrators. Individuals follow that bad example, and now COVID-19 weakens an already frayed contract.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com.