By ROBIN BROWN
In early 2020, while leading the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, I was accepted as a Gates Foundation Fellow to attend the Harvard Kennedy School of Government in the Executive Leadership in State and Local Government course. Two years later, our canceled class was invited back, which was how I found myself on a small sabbatical from CMU living in Cambridge, Massachusetts, for the past three weeks.
What I learned through this experience disheartened even this eternal optimist.
My classmates were city managers, county commissioners, mayors, CFO’s, police and fire chiefs and other executives at the state and local level from all over the country, including two from Ireland, two from the UK and one Canadian. It was easily the most diverse crowd I’ve been around as half of the 60 students were women and people of color and eight identified as LBGTQ. We were from urban and rural communities and politically, we probably split one third conservative to two thirds liberal. Classmates consisted of a bureau chief from the NYPD to a city manager of a newly incorporated city in Florida that he was building from the ground up. We had a judge from California, a union representative from Minnesota and the chief of communications for the City of Boston.
We spent 10-12 hours a day together as we worked in study groups, ate our meals together and problem solved the issues in our communities. Classes consisted of case studies from around the country that we would dissect and discuss, sharing our own experiences and hearing how other communities tackled certain issues. There was a deep dive into the founding of our country, the writing of the Constitution and the development of our governmental systems. We talked a lot about federalism and rugged individualism and who should pay for what when it comes to services and community resources.
But to be perfectly honest, the classroom learning was disappointing. The world has shifted so significantly in the past two years and the course curriculum didn’t seem to have caught up. Many of the readings (and there was a lot of reading) and case studies felt dated and no longer relevant. The syllabus showed classes on the most contentious topics of our time — policing, climate change, and political parties — but there never seemed to be room to actually discuss these topics in great depth.
Not surprisingly, few police officers spoke up during the policing class, and after a professor asked for a show of hands of who voted for Trump on day one, the conservatives kept their mouths shut for the rest of the course. There were generalities stated as fact about gun owners, the inefficiency of our government compared to a European style government, and the role of non-profits in the U.S. — all of which I disagreed with, but was given no room for discussion. The most heated conversation in the three weeks was between two early childhood education advocates who were most likely on the same side of the aisle.
What I felt was lacking in the classroom, however, was more than made up for during my breakfast, lunch and dinner conversations. At tables of four or five we delved into the difficult subjects, shared our own experiences and listened to each other. I learned a lot from my impressive classmates who were all experts in some field or another and I thoroughly enjoyed those conversations. I heard new perspectives and ideas that I had never heard before while also laughing hard at the commonalities that we all face in public service, no matter what state or city you live in.
If you were to ask me what I learned at Harvard, it would be this. What we’ve done in this community over the past decade to pull ourselves out of the Great Recession and diversify our economy is nothing short of spectacular. It’s also highly unusual. The collaboration and vision required to do the work to bring us to where we are today compared to where we were 10 years ago is unheard of. While my classmates talked about lawsuits, dysfunction and corruption, I thought about the partnerships we’ve built across organizations to find unique solutions to our unique problems. Nobody could quite understand what I was doing there, representing a university, because nobody has a university like ours that plays such an outsized role in their economic development and workforce efforts. Our work as a community has been hard and there have been missed opportunities; however, I’d put us ahead of the 60 communities represented at my course. Other communities could learn a lot from us. Maybe we should teach our own course.
On our last day in class, Roe v. Wade was reversed. During the past three weeks while we had been discussing federalism and state government, Roe v. Wade was playing out in real time. What an incredible, historic opportunity we had. But of course, we didn’t discuss it and I sat quietly in class on my final day pondering the irony of being in the smartest city on earth where there was no room for learning.
Robin Brown is the CEO of the CMU Foundation and Vice President of Development for Colorado Mesa University and can be reached at robinbrown@coloradomesa.edu.