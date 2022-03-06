By JIM SPEHAR
By now the images are burned in our minds.
A 40-mile long convoy of menacing Russian tanks and support vehicles. Apartment buildings, roadways, even a nuclear power plant with holes blasted by incoming missiles and tank fire. Grandmothers and students crafting stockpiles of Molotov cocktails, primitive ammunition for use against advanced modern weaponry. Mothers, children and the elderly fleeing their homeland for neighboring countries. Other families huddled in subways and other underground hideaways while fearing the worst.
Then there are the personalities involved.
A former comedian who was also a winning contestant on the local version of Dancing with the Stars before morphing into the elected leader of his country becomes an unlikely worldwide hero. His counterpart, the longtime leader of a much larger country, becomes just the opposite, an international pariah, after a long-telegraphed invasion of a much smaller neighbor. A consortium of international leaders joins forces to condemn that invasion, but offers only criticism, economic sanctions, humanitarian aid and military supplies, but shies away from direct intervention.
The world nervously awaits the outcome.
Especially after Vladimir Putin puts Russian nuclear forces on alert, implying a dramatic potential escalation most countries, even his own, have spent decades trying to diffuse. Many wonder why that stalled 40-mile Russian convoy, a fish-in-the-barrel target if there ever was one, is not in the cross-hairs of a focused air, missile or land attack. There’s the feared potential aftermath of a damaged nuclear power plant with more than a dozen similar facilities still potential targets. What additional crackdowns might come as protests are mounted in the streets of Russia?
The world sits and waits. Will this be Armageddon or become just another shrug-of-the-shoulders “annexation” by Russia of a smaller neighboring country, ala Crimea.
What if the worm turned? What if the geography was different, but the circumstances similar? What would our reaction be then?
There’s another border with Putin’s aggressive federation marked by just two miles of open water between a couple of tiny islands in the Bering Sea. The oft-repeated quote “I can see Russia from my house” is actually Tina Fey’s Saturday Night Live version of Sarah Palin’s actual statement that “You can actually see Russia from land here in Alaska, from an island in Alaska.”
While the Diomedes Islands, one part of Siberia and the other part of Alaska, are just rock outcroppings, Alaska’s oil-rich land mass isn’t far away. Back in 1987, American swimmer Lynne Cox even swam the two mile distance and was greeted with hot tea when she arrived on the Russian side. Most winters an ice bridge forms between the islands. Alaska is geographically split from the rest of the United States, lightly populated in relative terms, and territory most folks in the lower 48 only know from reading or seeing in pictures.
It’s admittedly far-fetched to consider a Russian invasion of Alaska from Siberia, perhaps something only an editorial page columnist with a deadline and space to fill might conjure up. But I wonder how we might react in the event the unthinkable actually took place.
Hardest to imagine given the political realities of the last several decades is all of us rallying around the leadership of whomever happened to occupy the Oval Office at the time. George W. Bush was criticized in the immediate aftermath of 9/11 for looking understandably shocked and confused when informed of the attacks. There’s no need to formally list all the divisive criticisms of Barack Obama or Donald Trump. Joe Biden can’t even give a State of the Union address without boorish heckling from our own representative in Congress.
On the far right, conspiracy theorists posit that the Russians are invading Ukraine in collusion with the Biden administration in an effort to cover up alleged wrongdoing by Hunter Biden. Members of Congress who might normally be considered hawkish stop just short of advocating more intense reaction from the U.S. and its allies, long-term consequences of Afghanistan and other wars in the Middle East too fresh on their minds.
How militant would the “Build the Wall” folks be if forced to consider which of our borders they might want to flee across? Would our leaders be hinting at unleashing our own nuclear weapons? What if the rest of the world shrugged its shoulders and said, “It’s only Alaska?” Would we be resentful if allies offered only the equivalent of “thoughts and prayers” and did not directly intervene?
I wonder.
Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.