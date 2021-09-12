By DAVID THUROW
Often times, we hear the expression, “Now more than ever.”And in today’s current climate of political concerns, cultural battles, and the turbulence that emanates from worldwide concerns, it stands to reason, that we might employ this phrase, once more, in considering how best to meet these challenges.
As professionals, we want to believe that we can always do better in our professional pursuits. And “now more than ever” we need to pursue a plan that enables our businesses to serve social purposes and needs in a meaningful way.
This is social enterprise — a business with a dedicated mission to address a societal issue by placing the objectives of profit, purpose, and people on an equally important level.
The tenets of a social enterprise are straight forward. There must be a desire to lead with both heart and mind. There should be the belief that one can turn a profit and also do good. And there might be the understanding that instead of handouts, there ought to be an implementation of innovation, respect and passion in facing societal issues.
Nothing is quite as clear as the political and ideological divide in America right now. Working in Washington D.C., I’ve seen first-hand the crippling nature of partisan politics and its negative impact on all Americans. Social enterprises should be able to thrive in places where there is balance of power with relatively equal Democrat and Republican environments. A social enterprise should be a bipartisan goal where both political agendas can be supported. Republicans espouse a decrease in government spending, offering tax incentives for businesses, and efforts to increase the viability of small business in order to improve the economy and raise all ships. Democrats believe that solving the needs of the most disadvantaged is best managed by increasing government spending which is funded through taxpayer dollars. Social enterprises can help drive both agendas.
No matter how well intentioned, there are certain challenges that face a social enterprise. For instance, businesses don’t get the tax advantages of nonprofits, and social enterprises are often seen as politically motivated with a more liberal bias. Further, defining the revenue/business/investment model can be difficult to identify. Also, there is the fear of greenwashing — making an unsubstantiated claim to intentionally deceive consumers into supporting a cause about which they care, i.e. supporting a company because it appears to be environmentally conscientious. Perhaps the greatest challenge is that the widespread education and marketing to the public, as to why they should support, buy from or work with a social enterprise, is entirely inconsistent.
The future trajectory of a social enterprise will be based on the collective social conscience of the work force. Currently, there is a $30 trillion wealth transfer from the Baby Boomers to the “Next Generation,” a generation that wants to see a world where we could all be doing better. A generation that has witnessed the progress, influence, and pivots achieved through their purchases and voices.
These individuals care about preservation, smart land management, and sustainable brands. This is the talent which examines purposeful places to work and is most happy and fulfilled in a place that has purpose. Even, worldly investment is moving in this direction. Larry Fink, chairman/CEO of BlackRock, stated that they will only invest in businesses which also have a stated (social enterprise) purpose.
The time is now to find ways to invest, support, and incentivize the growth of the fourth sector (business, government, non-profit, social sector) and find ways to creatively address the challenges of the present and future without solely relying on philanthropy to drive this. Now more than ever.
David Thurow is a principal at Denver-based Prosono, a consulting firm specializing in social enterprise. He lives in Grand Junction and is involved with Dr. Pramenko’s effort to disrupt the marijuana industry.