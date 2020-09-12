By STEVE ERKENBRACK
As we remember the national unity of 9/11 amidst the cacophony of current political campaigns, note that both parties agree about this: America has been a great nation at some time in the past decade. They just don’t agree when. Some believe it was great until four years ago; others believe it has been returned to greatness over the past four years. As politicians of all stripes toss about the phrase “greatness of America,” we might consider: what IS it that makes our country “great”?
Is it our military? Without doubt, we have the most powerful military in the history of the world. But that same claim would have been made by Alexander the Great, or the Roman Empire, or Genghis Khan, or Nazi Germany for that matter. Is America no more than that? Holding the current strongman title, like a Super Bowl champion, until next season?
Perhaps it’s our economy. We are, in fact, the wealthiest nation in the history of the world, and have driven the world’s economy for more than a century. From the cotton gin, the light bulb, and the Model T, through the post-war boom of the 1950s, to the internet economy of today, America has been far in front of our closest competitor.
But, again, the pharaohs of Egypt, numerous Chinese dynasties, and the Ottoman and British Empires could have made the same claim in their respective heydays. If it is our wealth and abundance that make America great, was it NOT a great nation under Lincoln, or Jefferson, or Washington?
In his novel, “Les Miserables,” Victor Hugo tells of the Emperor Napoleon meeting a humble village pastor, whose many acts of charity had brought the cleric notoriety, and makes the point that greatness is enhanced when it encounters goodness.
That occurred in the unique origins of the United States. Our nation is not the only government that traces its political roots to a revolution. But unlike China, France, or Russia, our revolution was kindled not by the hunger of the poor or the zeal of radicals. Rather, it was the selfless courage of farmers, laborers, and shopkeepers, as well as the prominent and the propertied, all united around a common — and uncommon — goal: liberty. The American Revolution saw ordinary people, for the first time in the world’s history, form an army from scratch to fight for an idea and an ideal: that all are created equal, endowed by God with the right of liberty. This is not our dream; it is our DNA. America was indeed, as Lincoln noted at Gettysburg, conceived in liberty.
Out of that revolution came not counter-revolutions, guillotines, and self-appointed dictators, but a Constitution that stated its goal in the opening line: “We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union…” The Founders cemented in our governance their rejection of one-man rule, and checked it with an elected Congress and an independent judiciary, equal branches all charged with the preservation of liberty.
But liberty for whom? Americans have argued from the outset who is to be included in the phrase “We the People” — a term that has expanded over two centuries from white, male property owners, to white men, to men regardless of color (at times, only in theory), to all men and women. Each step was a struggle, but that struggle is implicit in the very purpose articulated by the Founders “to form a more perfect Union.” That is, a union that marches toward goodness, on a path illuminated, and measured, by liberty.
Whenever people perceive that the reality of the day fails to match the rhetoric of our legacy, the struggle re-emerges. That is not anti-American; that is America — the extension of liberty to others, not just Americans of a certain lineage, color, religion, or ethnicity, or even those of us lucky enough to be born here. Our country has always been a beacon for freedom-lovers the world over.
The uniqueness of this mission is reflected in the world’s iconic national symbols. China has its Great Wall, a symbol of power; Rome has its Coliseum, a symbol of gladiatorial and military prowess; France has the Eiffel Tower, a symbol of engineering and industrial advance; England and Russia have Westminster and the Kremlin, their respective symbols of government.
By contrast, our most famous national structure is not even located in our capital; it is found in a harbor in New York City, the historical arrival point for immigrants. No other nation has a Statue … of Liberty, drawing people from every part of the world, who yearn for the freedom to try to make a better life for their children than that endured by their parents. For those of you who can’t get to New York, pull a coin out of your pocket. As required by one of the first Acts of Congress, in 1793, on every coin ever minted in this country is that same promise: Liberty.
Next week: Many today ask the same question activists posed more than 50 years ago: How do we square our claim to greatness with our history of denying liberty to other races?
Steve ErkenBrack is a self-described “simple country lawyer from western Colorado” having settled here in 1979. In the years since, he has served as a trial advocate for small businesses, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general.