By JENNIFER DANIELS
Early this year, HB 21-119 passed into law, broadening Colorado’s focus on Suicide prevention to include “postvention.” Edwin Schneidman, “the father of modern suicidology,” in 1972 used the term postvention as a direct form of prevention for future suicides. In recent years the definition of postvention has been expanded. According to the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention, postvention is an organized response in the aftermath of a suicide that will:
■ Support the healing process for individuals from the grief and distress of suicide loss.
■ Lessen the adverse effects of exposure to suicide.
■ To prevent suicide among individuals that are a high risk after exposure to suicide.
County suicide rate is high
Although we did not see a rise or a decrease in suicide losses from 2019 to 2020, the number of lives lost to suicide in Mesa County is still higher than state and national averages. According to the Colorado Data Dashboard, for 2020, the rate of suicide in Mesa County was 28.9 compared to the state rate of 22.3. According to the Center for Disease Control, the U.S. rate of suicide for 2019 was 14. All suicide rates are calculated from a base population of 100,000. This common base allows for comparison between states.
Suicide is a community issue. Our community has felt the ripple effects of suicide loss for many years. According to the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention, for every suicide loss, there are 115 community members exposed, 53 experience a disruption in their life for a short time. Eleven experience devastating effects on their lives.
Exposure to suicide refers to anyone whose life or activities intersect with a particular suicide fatality. Devastating effects are defined as meaningful life functioning activities that have diminished.
This information tells us that suicide loss in 2020 had transformational effects on 5,175 Mesa County residents from exposure to suicide and 495 devastating effects on their life. Mesa County has felt the ripple effect of suicide far and wide through every social group and neighborhood.
Suicide does not play favorites, nor does it care where you live, what kind of car you drive, where you work, go to school, your hobbies, or your cultural identity. Our community is grieving. We need to move out of seeing suicide as an isolated issue but rather a whole community issue that will take all of us working together to reduce the suicide burden in Mesa County. I am up for the challenge, are you?
What is that challenge?
Join the Mesa County Suicide Prevention conversation through our monthly coalition meetings. We need people at the table ready to tackle how our community offers better postvention to our residents.
This highly collaborative environment will provide a place to share your voice, be part of the solution and learn your role in suicide prevention for Mesa County. Postvention is direct support for our community and is needed to help reduce the suicide burden in Mesa County.
The Mesa County Suicide Prevention Coalition has been working on a pilot project with the Colorado State Office of Suicide Prevention and Center for Disease Control that includes a comprehensive community-wide postvention plan. We are in the beginning stages of this work and are building part of the comprehensive plan while gathering resources and supporting families who have lost a loved one to suicide.
There is much more work to be done, and your voice matters. For information on this project or how to get plugged into the Coalition, please reach out to spmesacounty@gmail.com.
If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, call 800-273-TALK (800-273-8255), veterans press 1, Spanish speaking options are available. The National Suicide Lifeline is a 24 hour-7 day a week national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal or emotional distress. Or text “CO” to 74741. A live, trained Crisis Counselor receives the text and provides a free response, all from a secure online platform with Spanish-speaking options. You can also reach the Colorado Crisis line at 844-493-TALK(844-493-8255).
Jennifer Daniels is a graduate student of Our Lady of the Lake University currently taking a Policy Analysis class.