As inflation causes us all to stretch our dollars, the majority of Americans — including Grand Junction’s residents — are likely focused on finding the best prices without sacrificing quality. Healthcare can be expensive, so picking the right insurance plan that meets your individual or family needs can be critical to maintaining a balanced budget.

Right now — during the Annual Election Period, Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 — people eligible for Medicare have the opportunity to select a plan that provides the affordability, convenience and benefits they want, as well as the quality healthcare they deserve.