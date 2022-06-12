By KRIS GEERKEN and GILLIANE LEE
As professionals deeply engaged in health care and public health for older adults, we appreciate Gene Goffin’s June 5 column “How ageism leads to worse health for seniors.” So many people we meet and care for, including ourselves, run into that exact problem in health care settings. Goffin writes, “A conscious effort by our society encouraging seniors about their competence is (one researcher’s) prescription” and “effective programs can improve seniors’ attitudes about themselves.” We have some recommendations for how to do exactly that.
Ageism is one of the least recognized biases. When ageism occurs, it negatively impacts our health, can decrease our lifespan and increases the costs of health care. But we’re not helpless.
Here are some examples and what we — both patients and providers — can do to change this.
The ‘invisible’ patient
When a provider speaks to the accompanying loved one or care partner instead of the patient, or when the provider doesn’t make eye contact with the patient, the person receiving care becomes invisible, neither heard nor seen.
Patient/Client: Ask your provider to speak directly with you. If you brought someone else along, let your provider know that they can share information with you both.
Provider: Speak directly with the patient first. Address information to them unless told otherwise. Try to be physically at the same level. Sit across from them instead of standing over them. Listen. If there are cognitive concerns, speak with the care partner separately. It is disrespectful to speak about the patient in front of the patient, regardless of their cognitive status.
‘Because of your age’
Sometimes it is implied or even stated that a patient’s health concern or diagnosis is simply due to age. “Because of your age” implies that the person is not worth treating in a way someone younger might be treated. It could be that the provider lacks information about the health issue or diagnosis, but regardless, this response is limiting and may overlook a health issue that needs addressing.
Healthcare providers and patients sometimes perceive limited capabilities simply because of someone’s age. Many patients tell us they are “old” and “do not expect much.” This internalized ageism decreases a person’s level of autonomy and negatively affects overall health.
Patient/Client: Your chronological age is not the sole determinant of your health concerns and your quality of life. Identify your goals, what is important to you, and advocate for these with your health care provider. Ask what your treatment options are, ask clarification questions and advocate that you are a crucial part of the team.
Provider: Aging is normal and a patient’s health concerns should be addressed respectfully. Explain possible treatments. If a patient says “oh, I’m just old,” you can respond with curiosity. Maybe they can’t hike, but with your care and guidance, maybe they could take walks. Ask about their health and lifestyle goals to learn what’s important to them and help them reach those goals.
Elderspeak
Elderspeak is a condescending way of speaking to older adults. Calling someone “sweetie” or “young lady,” or speaking loudly and slowly, as though they are children, may come from good intentions, but it can make a person feel inferior and incapable. Research has found elderspeak decreases self-esteem and increases risk of depression and isolation.
Patient/Client: Politely advocate for yourself. “My name is ... please call me by my name.” When you respond, make it clear that you don’t need oversimplification. “Could you explain that in more detail?” “Thanks, I’m capable of doing that myself.”
Provider: Speak to any adult the way you would like someone to speak to you. Someone may have a hearing impairment or other cognitive issues that need consideration, but they should be treated with respect and inclusion.
Act to end ageism
There are easy things that we can all do to make health care better for everyone, regardless of age. Some of these actions are so simple that the only reason we don’t utilize them is because we are not aware of our ageist biases. Even with the best of intentions, we might not see older adults the same way we see other people. It’s time to increase our understanding and end ageism — for our mental and physical health, and simply because it’s the right thing to do.
Find out more about Changing The Narrative’s Age-Friendly Healthcare campaign at changingthenarrativeco.org/age-friendly-health care.
Kris Geerken, MHA, is the Program Manager of Changing the Narrative’s Age-Friendly Healthcare campaign. Gilliane Lee, Occupational Therapy Doctorate, is Occupational Therapy Registered/Licensed.