By PATRICK M. BRENNER

While often dry and dull, the front and end matter of a document — the stuff at the beginning and end that most readers skip over or consider largely unimportant — can include important tidbits for those who know how to look for them. Such a tidbit came in the “Acknowledgments” section of a recent report released by the Center for Responsible Lending (CRL), entitled Unsafe Harbor: The Persistent Harms of High-Cost Installment Loans.