By GREG WALCHER
Most of us grew up in a time when a person’s word was his bond, and deal was a deal. That’s still mostly true today, but not always. Some situations are more complicated, but shouldn’t be.
In our “modern” era, a state can spend $50 million (as Colorado did) protecting habitat for a species like the Gunnison Sage Grouse, in lieu of adding it to the endangered species list, only to have the federal government break the promise and list it anyway. Congress can pass a law promising to forgive student loans for teachers who keep their jobs for a decade, then use technicalities to deny 99 percent of those who did so.
The exceptionalism of the American system is based largely on the rule of law. Thus, treaties, interstate compacts, and other government contracts are binding, even superseding private contracts. Yet government promises may be the least reliable of all. That’s no news flash – think of 19th Century treaties made with Indian tribes, or the 1930s promise that Social Security would never be taxed. Still, people ought to be able to make plans based on existing rules, with confidence that future changes will not undo deals already made. That is why the Constitution prohibits ex post facto laws.
That is the heart of Colorado’s debate about conservation easements, and it is time for the Legislature to heal the wounds inflicted by a broken promise. A conservation easement is a tool for farmers and ranchers to preserve open space by selling their right to future development, usually to a land trust or a local government. It is preferable to simple government acquisition, because the land remains private, productive, and taxable.
Colorado helped pioneer the use of conservation easements decades ago, including offering tax credits to easement donors to offset the lost “development value” of land. The federal government and many states offered tax credits for years, but by the late 1990s it was clear that tax credits were a weak incentive for farmers with little taxable income. In 2000, Colorado became the first state to make those tax credits marketable, so farmers could sell them for cash to buyers with a tax liability. Buyers could pay, say half the face value, and use those credits against their own taxes. Buyers reduced their tax costs, and landowners had a serious incentive to preserve open space. That enabled conservation easements on millions of acres that would have been impossible otherwise. Today over 4,000 properties in Colorado are thus protected against future development.
Then came the broken promise. Politicians discovered that these tax credits were sometimes purchased by wealthy people, sometimes on land that was not really threatened by development, so the Legislature changed the law to tighten requirements. The Revenue Department applied the new law retroactively, and in 2008 notified more than 700 landowners and tax credit buyers that their easements had been disallowed, and required repayment, with interest and penalties, as if they had all broken the law – even though they had complied with the laws at the time. The State claimed the originally approved appraisals were inflated, and disallowed more than $220 million worth of credits, leaving those who had purchased them on the hook for repayment. Most could not go back on the original farmers, who still don’t have that kind money, so most of them paid, sometimes more than double. Twelve years later, the Legislature has still failed to address the injustice.
In 2016, two proposed bills might have helped. One would have prevented the State from challenging the original appraisals, which had been approved at the time. The other would have eliminated the interest and penalties. Neither bill passed. Neither would have completely fixed the problem, because they did not insist on the age old principle that a deal is a deal.
In the current session, pending legislation would finally do the right thing. After years of public hearings, blue ribbon panels, and conferences, Senators Jerry Sonnenberg (R-Sterling) and Kerry Donovan (D-Vail) are carrying legislation, with bipartisan co-sponsorship, that would repay the money wrongly extorted from people who had invested according to the laws on the books at the time.
Important legislation is always an uphill battle, in this case because the cost isn’t in the budget. It should be. The Legislature is set to reconvene May 18, but time is quickly running out on the current session. Lots of bills will fall by the wayside – here’s one that shouldn’t. Our word should still be our bond.
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.