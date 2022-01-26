By STEVE ERKENBRACK
When Donald Trump and Joe Biden agree about something, there’s either a reason to rejoice or a cause for concern.
Earlier this month, Joe Biden called for the end of the filibuster in the U.S. Senate, which has stalled his legislative agenda. Four years ago, Donald Trump called for the same thing for the same reason. The shifting positions of liberals and conservatives, depending on who’s in power, reflect a political calculus devoid of principle. Unsurprisingly, they are wrong.
The role of the Senate
Changing the rules for a quick legislative win ignores the Constitutional purpose of the Senate, which is fundamentally different from the role of the House of Representatives. The House, being popularly elected every two years, was designed to reflect the current will of the voters. The Senate, with six-year terms that are staggered, is an intentional check on the popular opinion of the moment.
The Senate is to be deliberative, and the right to prolonged debate embodies the wisdom and wishes of the Founders of this country. Our government was built as a constitutional republic, not a pure democracy, with numerous checks and balances, because the Founders did not trust human beings to always act wisely in the moment. James Madison, who wrote a good deal of the Constitution, explained in the Federalist Papers that there needed to be checks on power, especially the power of the majority. The brilliance of our Constitution is both rule by the majority and protection of the minority. Transitory popularity is a shaky foundation for laws that must stand the test of time.
Anti-democratic?
The filibuster is found in Senate Rule 22, requiring the approval of a super-majority of senators to end debate. The argument to eliminate the filibuster, in a nutshell, is that it is “anti-democratic.” That is an odd label for a rule that was put in place shortly after the country adopted the 17th Amendment, requiring that senators be directly elected by the voters of each state instead of selected by the politicians in the state legislature. A few years later, Rule 22 was adopted as a way to end debate if two-thirds of the Senate (later lowered to 60%) decided that they had heard enough and were ready to vote. Before that, senators could speak indefinitely.
The filibuster has been under attack before. When Democrats were in charge of the Senate with Barak Obama as President, they grew frustrated with the backlog of nominees appointed to federal judgeships, so they eliminated the filibuster for all judges except the Supreme Court. When Republicans took control with Donald Trump in the White House, they expanded that Democratic change to exempt all judicial confirmations, including the Supreme Court, from the rule. Democrats were powerless to filibuster any of the three Trump-appointed justices. The consequences of short-sightedness can now be seen as a more conservative Supreme Court re-visits issues like abortion.
Historical effectiveness
The filibuster does not thwart the will of the people or the ability to enact significant policies, even if controversial. It would be hard to imagine a bolder legislative agenda than Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal legislation in the 1930s. His proposals to address the Great Depression by expanding federal power were so contentious that wealthy businessmen tried to persuade a retired general to lead a coup. (Fortunately, they picked the wrong general, who turned them all in.) FDR’s controversial bills passed, although filibusters were part of the opposition’s arsenal.
The same is true for Lyndon Johnson’s agenda in the 1960s creating Medicare and Medicaid. Conservatives vehemently opposed both programs as socialized medicine, predicting those laws would end private health care, bankrupt hospitals and impoverish physicians. They were wrong.
Perhaps the epitome of Congressional divisiveness was the civil rights legislation of the 1950s and 1960s. The Senate passed those proposals despite powerful, canny and long-tenured Southern committee chairs intransigently opposed to giving the right to vote, or opening public accommodations, to people of color. Those Southerners wielded the filibuster like a club, but again they lost.
Social Security, Medicare, Civil Rights. All define America today. All were vehemently opposed. All had to navigate the filibuster. And all were enacted through legislative leadership, infused with purpose, passion and principle. So, perhaps the problem is not the rules of the Senate, but the focus of the Senators. The Senate was once regarded as the greatest deliberative legislative body in the world. Then television arrived and many senators began kowtowing to the cameras and posturing to their base, instead of listening to their colleagues. Advocates now respond to arguments, not by seeking common ground for a consensus, but by falsely labeling opponents as corrupt, racist, socialist or unpatriotic.
Without doubt, the filibuster has been misused. But the problem isn’t the rule. You don’t ban automobiles because a few cars are mishandled by drunk drivers. You get those drivers off the road. Perhaps an answer to the current floundering is to change a few bulbs in the Congressional chandelier, in the hope of shining the brighter light of principle on a path to a more perfect union.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.