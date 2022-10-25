Life can be overwhelming. Especially in the last few years. But today, some details of daily life can wait, because your health cannot. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and I urge women 40 and over to schedule a mammogram now by contacting your personal physician, your previously accessed mammography center, or by becoming a patient of MarillacHealth.
In the United States, breast cancer impacts one in every eight women. Except for skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women. On average, every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. Socio-economic factors, like limited income or lack of health insurance, affect breast cancer occurrence and survival. Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death for Latin women living in the U.S., and breast cancer death rates are 40% higher among Black women than Caucasians. Lastly, and not surprisingly, women who have health insurance are more than twice as likely to be up to date on mammograms when compared with women who are uninsured.
The good news (the particularly good news!) is that when breast cancer is caught early, it is easy to treat and defeat. Today’s mammography screening typically takes only 20 minutes. It is easier and more efficient than ever before. Unlike traditional breast images that were captured and viewed on film, today’s 3D mammography (breast tomosynthesis) provides images viewed on computer screens that can be zoomed and enhanced for brightness and contrast. This modern technology means fewer retakes and fewer recall appointments. Second, most health insurance plans cover most or all of the cost. Third, Colorado’s Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) has a wonderful program called the Women’s Wellness Connection (WWC), that offers free breast and cervical screenings at more than 100 clinics across the state.
MarillacHealth is proud to be one of those participating WWC clinics. One of many services Marillac offers, the WWC program serves women ages 21-64 with no health insurance or limited insurance who are also on a limited income. Once you have become a patient of Marillac, our Eligibility Specialists can determine if you are eligible for WWC’s free mammograms. And, as a bonus, Marillac has Patient Navigators, who provide gentle and informative guidance (in English, Spanish or any other language), for scheduling and completing your mammogram. Patient Navigators help to reduce anxiety and guide you to completion.
Recently, WWC announced that MarillacHealth was one of three clinics selected from the entire state of Colorado to receive the coveted Shirley Hass Schuett Award. Schuett is a nurse practitioner, an advisor to WWC and a respected champion for cancer prevention and early detection. According to WWC, Marillac received the 2021-2022 Schuett Award after achieving “top performance” in five clinical metrics and “most improved” in four additional areas. Achieving positive clinical outcomes for multiple health indicators does not occur by happenstance. Marillac’s team-based care and involvement with WWC is changing lives and saving lives!
Breast cancer has a high survival rate and continued quality of life when detected and treated early. Please, get screened.
Merceydes Moffat is the Director of Quality, Risk Management & Safety at MarillacHealth.
