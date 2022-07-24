“Only with gun violence do we respond to repeated tragedies by saying that mourning is acceptable but discussing how to prevent more tragedies is not … talking about how to stop a mass shooting in the aftermath of a string of mass shootings isn’t ‘too soon.’ It’s much too late.”— Ezra Klein, New York Times columnist
Wednesday was the 10th anniversary of the Aurora theater shooting. James Holmes opened fire during a midnight showing of “The Dark Knight Rises” at the Century 16 Theater. Twelve people died, with 70 more wounded.
Unfortunately, we needed no reminder of the horror and heartbreak mass shootings bring.
As the anniversary commemorations took place in Aurora, we were still learning of new horrors accompanying the slayings of 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Uvalde. (Tragic, isn’t it, that we need no further place locators for places like Uvalde, Columbine, Aurora, Parkland, Sandy Hook, etc.) Just more than one month after the Texas tragedy in a blue-collar community, a Fourth of July celebration in upscale Highland Park, Illinois, came to an abrupt end when a lone shooter killed six and wounded dozens of others.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there’ve been more than 300 mass shootings (events where more than four people, including the shooter, are injured or killed) just this year in the U.S. As of early this month, there’s not been a single week in 2022 without at least four gun-related mass shootings, 14 occurring just on the long Fourth of July weekend.
It’s not at all out of line to ask, as my commenting colleague Gene Goffin did in his July 10 Daily Sentinel column, “When does our turn come? Every time there’s another mass shooting, I wonder … No one wants to talk about it as if not saying it makes it go away magically.”
We’re not immune as these events occur everywhere from major metropolitan areas to Smalltown, USA. Recently a state agency, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, was willing to thumb its nose at Colorado’s ban on large-capacity magazines after asking for and being denied permission by the legislature to allow their use at a competition at the state-owned Cameo range. Supported by a sheriff willing to write a letter indicating he’d look the other way and by a former Palisade trustee who focused on the event’s economic impact.
As if the end justified the means.
After still another gun-related tragedy in Indiana last weekend, we’re again discussing whether “good guys with a gun” are one possible solution to mass shootings. While that “good guy” is deservedly called a hero, I’m reminded we’re not that far away from the anniversary of another “good guy” being shot by confused first responders in Arvada. I shudder to think of the choices trained Aurora police might have had to make had they entered a darkened theater to find one or two “good guys” exchanging fire with James Holmes. And note that there were 376 highly trained supposed “good guys” surrounding that school in Uvalde for 77 minutes while kids were being killed.
Sociologist DaShanne Stokes put it this way: “If you think guns make us safer and deter violence, remember that JFK and Reagan were surrounded by some of the world’s best armed guards and their guns did not prevent the shootings”
Stokes adds this: “When a country with less than five percent of the world’s population has nearly half of the world’s privately owned guns and makes up nearly a third of the world’s mass shootings, it’s time to stop saying guns make us safer.”
Some of us have just a few degrees of separation from these tragedies. My son, then a film student in Aurora, might have been in that theater had the incident occurred a few years earlier. He met one of those killed, fellow journalist Jessica Ghawi, while working in Indiana. I stood at that wall in front of the Washington Hilton just a few years after Reagan and James Brady were wounded there and met Gabby Giffords one evening in Tucson before she was shot.
I suppose there’s some solace in the “baby steps” new gun regulations hurriedly passed in the aftermath of the Uvalde slayings. But, until there’s meaningful national legislation erasing state-by-state loopholes and banning the sale of military-grade weapons of mass destruction designed simply to kill as quickly and efficiently as possible, we all remain vulnerable and wondering if we’re next.