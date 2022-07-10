When is our mass shooting?

By GENE GOFFIN
When does our turn come? Every time there’s another mass shooting, I wonder. Will it be a supermarket, concert, parade, school, restaurant? No one wants to talk about it as if not saying it makes it go away magically.
Do some people stay home fearing shootings? Since nothing truly effective to stop this has happened, more people will be looking over their shoulders. Businesses relying on customers feeling exposed in public may lose business. Imagine fellow shoppers wearing flak jackets. Will every business have metal detectors? They’re useless for “ghost guns.”
Many seniors remember our first well-publicized mass shooting. In 1966, a resentful 25-year-old student shot people from a tower at the University of Texas in Austin. He had already killed his mother and wife. Armed with newly purchased guns, he killed 14 and wounded another 31. Some wounded suffered lifelong pain and paralysis. We often forget the wounded and traumatized. Imagine what a 21st Century assault rifle could have done — it explodes organs when you’re hit.
The country was shocked. In 1966, mass shootings seemed unusual, though American violence was hardly new. For example, the 1927 “Columbine Mine Massacre” in a company town, Serene, Colorado, left six miners dead. The Colorado Rangers, an early version of state police often used as strike breakers, denied responsibility. “Serene?” “Columbine?” Was it irony or a prediction?
In April, 1999, the Columbine we remember shocked Coloradans. My wife worked with people who lived nearby. It seemed everyone had some Columbine connection. I was retained to represent someone who was erroneously called a “person of interest” by an unprepared sheriff.
Some wrote Colorado had lost its innocence. Maybe we really lost our naïveté.
By now any innocence left is surely disappearing. To many seniors, life seems much different. In many ways it is, but massacres are not new, only more frequent. Colorado has had many mass shootings since 1999. I cannot see how any were stopped with a “good guy with a gun.”
I understand guns’ attraction. When I was 12, we were visiting my aunts in rural Pennsylvania. I wandered over to the neighboring farm where they were target shooting. I was handed a .22 and they briefly explained how to use it. Some tin cans that seemed about a mile away were targets. I aimed, having little idea how to, pulled the trigger, felt the surprising recoil no one mentioned, unsure whether I hit anything. They said I hit a can, but for all I knew it could have been in New Jersey. I tried a few more shots, but apparently it was a classic case of beginner’s luck. When younger, I had seen hundreds of “Daisy Air Rifles” comic book ads and watched Hopalong Cassidy movies. We played “cops and robbers” and “cowboys and Indians” with toy cap guns. Clearly guns were culturally embedded and part of boys’ coming of age.
None of this made me interested in actual guns. Many years later, while a gold mine superintendent, some miners were trying out a new gun. They offered it. Despite my cap gun and .22 experience, I was still a novice.
I fired a few rounds. My aim was no better. But that gun felt good. It was powerful even before pulling the trigger, the cold steel reassuring, the explosion of the bullet from the muzzle extending my personal power for hundreds of yards. I then understood guns’ power.
I have no doubt murderers, by definition, are temporally insane. I know many people have distressing times in life, building resentments and striking out to feel powerful. When angry, frustrated, feeling helpless, guns are reassuring. But there are far more distressed people than mass shootings and no way to know much in advance when a specific individual needs to kill. If we segregate every distressed person, multi-millions will have to be sent somewhere. Can we afford that? I understand guns can’t shoot without a human finger, but it is clear people with guns kill. These guns can kill and maim dozens in moments. To some it is their only way to feel power. Hardly any of them can be identified and stopped beforehand, but guns can be.
When is our mass shooting?
Mesa County has been soliciting comments from citizens about our future. Nowhere in their extensive survey is anything mentioned about seniors. When will they stop ignoring us?
