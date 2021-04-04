By KRISTIN WINN
Friday, March 26 was Stop Asian Hate Day. This has been a particularly difficult time for my family.
Ten years ago my son married a bright, talented businesswoman and athlete of Asian descent, and I have an 8-year-old grandson. The pandemic prevented us from gathering together until last weekend. My grandson is attending second grade with online learning Zoom classes at home in Silverthorne. When I asked him if he preferred Zoom classes or in-person classes, his response broke my heart.
“I like Zoom classes, Grandma,” he said.
“Why” I asked.
“Because I don’t get bullied on Zoom,” he answered.
Words make a difference. How we speak about the COVID virus around children ends up in the classroom, even in second grade!
My daughter-in-law and I have had many conversations around race, and these last few weeks have been particularly scary with Asian women gunned down in Atlanta, and violence against Asian people rising.
So I asked Erin to write about her experiences as an Asian woman, and to share them with me and the viewers of this newspaper so that you might understand that experience. Perhaps by understanding what it is like to get probing questions from near-total strangers on a regular basis, you might modify your own behavior and understand what it feels like to be singled out for your race or your looks.
In Erin’s own words:
“What are you?” I get this question at least once a week. I am not obviously Chinese. I am a biracial combination of two amazing humans, one from 100% Chinese heritage, the other from a mixed French/Irish background. But we are Coloradans.
We all make assumptions about people based on appearances first. We guess their ethnicity, their language, their level of education, or their kindness, all before we have even spoken one word to them. “What are you?” What we have done here is take away their individual humanity and place them in a box that is easier for us to process and consume. When this is done to American people of color, it devalues us. It makes it easier to believe that somehow we are not as American, that we are not as equal.
When we meet new people, we would never ask how much they weigh as a go-to first five questions. Sure, you might be curious. They might be statuesque, 5’11” and 150 pounds. It might be someone 5’6” and 250 pounds. I may wonder if they are a model or if they’re eating healthy, but NEVER should I ask this question, certainly not on the first day. In time, they might offer an answer. They might tell me that they are a professional volleyball player. Or they may describe a battle with a genetic thyroid issue. But it is not my curiosity that takes precedence over what is polite. Your curiosity shouldn’t be fed at the sake of my humanity.
Know that when you meet me I will tell you that my name is Erin. I’ll tell you that I am from Colorado; that I own a small business. I’ll tell you I love my son, husband, and dogs (maybe the cat). My Chinese heritage is a part of who I am, but it is not all of me. It certainly is not relevant to you judging my worth as an individual.
When you ask me, “What are you?” or tell me to “go back to where you’re from” when my elders are beaten in the streets … then our grace is gone, our respect has dissolved, and our humanity is broken.
Kristin Winn retired from a career in public relations in the resort industry and municipal government. She is a grandmother who lives in Grand Junction and currently works on air quality issues for Citizens for Clean Air.
Erin Young is the owner of Red Buffalo Coffee and Tea in Silverthorne and has served on the Summit County school board and is currently serving on the Silverthorne Planning Commission.
To learn more about Stop Asian Hate, go to https://www.asianamericandayofaction.com/