For countless generations, early childhood education was generally guided by a stay-at-home parent, who could bring love, discipline and a focus on long-term development to prepare the next generation for its place in the tribe, clan or community. Society’s demographics and demands have changed over recent generations, as women entered and enhanced the workforce. Today, both parents must often work outside the home just to provide the family’s basic needs — food, shelter, clothing.
Our culture has not effectively adapted to this change. While parents typically have many choices with major decisions like where to live or what car to buy, they have few alternatives when it comes to the most important decision they will make: with whom should they entrust their child when they are working away from home. Options for early child care and education are often reduced to “where is there any vacancy?”
And, as every business owner knows, such a profound problem for employees who are parents is a concern for their employers as well.
A Colorado resource
The Buell Foundation, based in Denver with a statewide focus, has been addressing this problem for the past 30 years. Buell has developed both a reputation for expertise and relationships with hundreds of community organizations helping thousands of parents guide their children to be productive students and conscientious citizens, in every county in Colorado.
Three months ago, Buell asked me to serve as its next CEO, following a leader who had held the reins for more than 25 years. I was surprised and humbled. After all, at first glance my career path seems an odd fit. From building a small law firm in Grand Junction, to serving as Mesa County’s District Attorney and then as Colorado’s Chief Deputy Attorney General, to growing a trans-mountain law practice, with offices in Denver and Grand Junction, to ultimately becoming CEO of Rocky Mountain Health Plans.
Fit or friction?
But the more I thought about it, the more it seemed this eclectic background might well align with the present needs of early childhood in Colorado. Rocky Mountain Health Plans crafted a unique model leveraging government and private sector resources while integrating community services and providers in public/private partnerships focused first and foremost on the patient. The model was strongly supported by both Democrats and Republicans, even during the divisive decade of health care reform, because such a collaborative approach grew out of the fabric of local communities in western Colorado and was ultimately welcomed by consumers in every county in the state.
Like Rocky, Buell has a cadre of committed and talented employees, who are there not just to make a living but to make a difference, working with local partners in communities throughout Colorado to meet a challenge that requires a passion to serve our youngest and most vulnerable citizens with a focus first and foremost on the child.
My enthusiasm for such a task should come as little surprise to those familiar with these bi-monthly musings of the past several years, since these columns have been written to remind us of what should unite us as Americans in this era where so many try to divide us. We should be proud of our country’s unique legacy, even as we acknowledge and address our problems of the past and present in order to build a better future. After all, America’s ongoing mission as a nation, so eloquently stated by those who gave us our start in the 18th century, is “to form a more perfect union.”
Community solutions
That union is forged in the states and the communities of the country. In Colorado’s history, local communities have developed innumerable innovative approaches and solutions to the challenges they face.
While there is no one obvious answer to the quandary of early childhood care and education when both parents must spend most waking hours outside the home, we can identify some of the components of a solution, which include parents, extended families, schools, churches and synagogues, businesses, government, and of course the hundreds of community agencies already working with children.
Colorado also has unique assets in crafting an approach. We have a governor for whom this is a signature issue. We have a newly formed Department of Early Childhood in state government, whose executive director realizes the importance of local solutions. And we have private foundations, including the Buell Foundation, with the focus, expertise and relationships to facilitate solutions driven at the community level. More than that, Colorado has its legacy of collaborative problem-solving.
Science has validated what many parents felt for generations: learning begins far sooner than traditionally thought. How we help our youngest citizens to develop is not a task to be delegated to government, although government is a key part of the solution. It is not something to be shunted to each set of working parents, to struggle through as best they can. It is a challenge for all of us to address together. After all, who do you think will be continuing the mission “to form a more perfect union” in the second half of this century?
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney who settled in western Colorado in 1979. He is currently the President & CEO of the Buell Foundation.