By JIM SPEHAR
No, the headline above is not a misprint. You won’t be reading Friday’s Daily Sentinel editorial on the anniversary of 9/11 again, worthy an effort as that might be.
As I write Friday morning, I’m recalling another 9/11. On that horrible day 19 years ago, I was blissfully unaware of the unfolding tragedies in New York, Pennsylvania and suburban Washington D.C. In the midst of a solitary early morning drive to Denver, probably for a Colorado Municipal League or Colorado Water Congress meeting, I was in my usual on-the-road mode, favorite tunes playing with the volume cranked up to a level necessarily avoided when passengers were on board and the speedometer somewhere north of where it should have been.
Somewhere around Rifle, I’d killed the music and dialed up my sister-in-law, then living in Connecticut. It was Susan who broke the news, asking if I’d been watching or listening and knew about the first plane flying into the World Trade Center. Before I could answer, she was describing in horror that second airliner crashing into the Twin Towers. I can hear the “Oh my God!” shock in her voice to this day.
Nineteen years ago, my first thoughts were of a niece going to school in New York City. I learned later our nephew was dressed for a job interview at Cantor Fitzgerald, the financial firm housed in the Trade Center’s upper floors where two of my late brother’s friends, Michael Rothberg and Allan Shwartzstein, were among the nearly 3,000 who lost their lives. Hours later, all of our East Coast relatives were safe and accounted for.
Lately, as I’ve mentioned in a few previous columns, my thoughts about 9/11 have been along the lines of Friday’s Sentinel editorial. About how we’ve lost the unity and sense of common purpose that emerged from those horrible tragedies. How the country has disintegrated into warring tribes obsessed with matters that can seem pretty trivial when compared to events on that horrific morning.
George W. Bush’s legacy, despite criticisms aimed his way during his two terms, will be as a healer and uniter after 9/11. First pictured interrupted while reading to Florida school kids and as shocked and confused as any of us might have been in his position, Bush became the face of the nation, visiting Ground Zero and reassuring all of us we’d get past what had happened. His personal sense of tragedy was palpable as he consoled families who’d lost loved ones and, along with them, the rest of us.
Rudy Giuliani became “America’s Mayor,” an inspirational take-charge executive and political leader and stark contrast to the angry and befuddled presidential apologist we’ve seen in recent years, effectively leading the effort to restore and rebuild his city and, by extension, the nation’s confidence. There was no question that the federal government and affected state and local jurisdictions “were all in this together.”
To be certain, 2001 was not all rainbows and bluebirds. Our degenerative divisiveness began in the preceding decade with Newt Gingrich’s “Contract with America” and its resulting us-versus-them partisanship that first brought stalemated federal government and subsequent shutdowns. That 1994 contract, in my mind, was the true beginning of what we’re enduring today as a divided nation.
It’s good that our local first responders still pause to publicly remember those lost on that tragic day 19 years ago. For a few years immediately afterward, we had public memorials held at Suplizio Field with thousands attending. There were National Guard flyovers and, one year, 3,000 flags planted in Lincoln Park to honor each of those lives lost. Local artist Pat Olson included steel salvaged from Ground Zero to sculpt a memorial now located on the grounds of the downtown fire station.
Two decades later, we’re in the midst of a crisis that’s killed nearly 200,000 of our fellow Americans, 60 times more than died on Sept. 11, 2001. As the Sentinel noted Friday, we still willingly slip off our shoes and belts and allow belongings to be searched before boarding flights but politicize and fight angrily over whether or not to wear a simple mask that would help protect our friends and neighbors.
If only we could find a way, as unselfishly as immediately after 9/11, to still be “we.”
“It is not in numbers, but in unity, that our great strength lies.”
— Thomas Paine (Common Sense)
