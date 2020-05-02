By GENE GOFFIN
Herbert Hoover was a respected engineer with an admirable record of good works. Not a year into his presidency, the stock market crashed. The Great Depression overwhelmed Hoover’s limited government philosophy and ruined his reputation.
Hoover did not understand that when national leaders met in 1787 to write a constitution, they wanted a strong central government to respond to national crises. None of the 13 states could go it alone. The weak Articles of Confederation government had failed. In 1932 Americans voted for a strong central government, rejecting Hoover. For generations, most Americans supported a federal government that could solve major problems.
Most seniors probably remember a quieter time. Politicians talked to each other, solving problems. There was broad consensus social programs like Social Security and Medicare were necessary federal programs. Only the national government could address natural disasters including health emergencies. Agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration were created or strengthened. They became the world’s gold standard. The United States led the world.
As always happens in history, there was a reaction. We were told government does everything badly. With politicians yelling at each other, problems were ignored, solutions did not come. Government programs were underfunded — what better way to show they don’t work? Simple fixes to Social Security and Medicare were blocked. Decent health care was grossly politicized. The FDA and CDC were weakened. George W. Bush’s administration started planning for the inevitable pandemic; the present administration ended planning and reduced FDA and CDC budgets. We no longer lead the world — other countries are doing better with COVID-19 efforts.
Where do we go from here?
The November election may be another 1932. Americans have always gone back and forth between a strong government and a weak one. Americans have always supported business, but the 20th century American government provided a buffer between giant corporations and individuals to allow individual economic freedom and a greater share of national income for everyone who wasn’t wealthy. That buffer has been eroded. Most incomes are stagnant or lower.
Do we want an FDA that quickly assures us antibody tests are safe and effective or one that just says “let ’er rip”? Antibody tests have not been tested by FDA. Independent testing of some tests showed almost all were showing too many false negatives to be useful. The Abbott machine for COVID-19 tests that provides results in 15 minutes may have 15% false negatives. More accurate test results take too long to be entirely useful. The CDC sent out contaminated test kits slowing testing by two weeks, causing countless more deaths. Now politicians are pushing reopening, simultaneously calling for more testing but not providing it. Loans to small businesses are a disaster, though larger businesses manage to get them. As in 1787, the states do not have the resources to protect us.
Looking further, we are told by some politicians Social Security and Medicare will have to be cut eventually. Are we to go back to poor houses? Before Social Security, families cared for seniors. If they had no family or little money, they would live in rooming houses or as a last resort, county-run poor houses. These were not where many of today’s seniors would want to live. Seniors today live far longer and want to live independently as long as we can. Families often are far away.
Today is exactly six months to the next national election. What kind of country do we want to live in? Hopefully COVID-19 will be a memory someday, but how we vote may determine just how long it will be around threatening us. How we vote will determine whether we will be able to live on Social Security and whether Medicare will help us with health care. Many seniors — about 11% — rely on Medicaid for health care and funds for nursing homes. Will it survive? Small-government politicians want to eliminate it.
Many seniors live 20 or 30 years after retiring. We have to think ahead. A reaction to New Deal-sized change is inevitably followed by another reaction and another. When the next reaction comes is the only question, but a crisis may well accelerate it. Hopefully this crisis brings people together, solving problems and forging a better America, one that seniors can feel safe living in.
Homebound with a freshly painted guest room, but no guests, Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com.