By GREG WALCHER
A friend who bought a Tesla electric car was understandably proud, joining the green revolution with such a cool car. For a while I made fun of it, telling him my car ran on oil and his on coal, so we both produced a similar carbon footprint. Then, after a year, he suddenly traded it in, and not for another electric.
I was surprised, knowing his tenacity for the electric vehicle movement, but it seems he was not alone. A new study says roughly 20% of all electric vehicle owners in California have replaced their cars with gas ones, not because they no longer care about clean energy. Most of these switchers simply cited the inconvenience of charging the batteries. Still, it leaves a nagging suspicion that deciding, as a nation, to eliminate the use of fossil fuels may be easier than actually doing so.
The electric vehicle market is still embryonic, to say the most. Scarcely 2% of the cars on America’s roads are electric, and virtually none of the trucks. As my friend Steve Moore, the renowned economist, pointed out in a recent post called “The 100% Electric Car Fantasy,” the simple fact is that “98 percent of all cars on the road would have to be replaced for that goal to become a possibility.”
Actually, even if Americans replaced all 280 million cars, 37 million trucks, and 13 million motorcycles, with electrics, most of the nation’s fleet would still be powered by fossil fuels. Natural gas and coal still provide over 60% of America’s electricity. Only 8% percent comes from wind and 2% from solar, despite decades of tax credits and other incentives to encourage their development.
Nevertheless, more than a million Americans have made the choice to buy electric cars, though many apparently changed their minds. The study, published in the journal Nature Energy by University of California-Davis researchers, determined that of electric vehicle buyers between 2012 and 2018, about 20% have switched back to gas-powered cars, mostly because, as the researchers put it, “charging the batteries was a pain in the trunk.”
I can fill my car’s gas tank in about 5 minutes, and drive more than 400 miles, not knowing where the next stop will be, because gas stations are everywhere. By contrast, a Bloomberg automotive analyst tried a new electric Ford Mustang Mach-E, which he plugged into a regular home outlet for an hour, and got just three miles of range. Plugged in overnight, he got 36 miles, a common experience with electric cars.
Regular home outlets only provide 120 volts, which the industry calls Level 1 charging. Level 2, provided by the charging stations seen at airports and large buildings, provides 240 volts, like an oven or clothes dryer. Tesla “Superchargers,” by comparison, fully charge a car in about 90 minutes, with 480 volts of direct current. Nobody’s home has that.
The Cal-Davis study says of the electric owners who switched back to gas, more than 70% had no access even to Level 2 at home, and even fewer had it at work. The Bloomberg analyst said the fastest-charging car he tested, a Chevy Bolt, still needed six hours to fully charge from empty, and it only has a 259-mile range. Unlike regular car owners, electric owners must do some research before hitting the road, knowing where their next stop must be, and hoping it is working when they arrive. There are still no superchargers on any corner, in most towns.
This does not mean we should abandon the search for better automotive technologies. Battery technology is just not catching up fast enough, so the infrastructure to quickly recharge cars at locations across the country is still nonexistent. Hopefully the system will evolve soon. But in the meantime, do we want to bet that gasoline engines can be abolished in the next few years? General Motors says it will eliminate the internal combustion engine by 2035, beginning with Cadillac, which will stop manufacturing gasoline engines next year.
GM hopes to spur a massive new industry of electric service stations everywhere, but that has to be built before most Americans will buy electric cars. My guess is that infrastructure will develop considerably slower, and that GM will either revise its grandiose plan when it finds the electric cars not selling, or demand another bailout. Because at the end of the day, American consumers are going to buy the car they want, not the one they are supposed to want.
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.