By L.E. IKENGA and WILLIAM ‘CHIP’ PAGE

Now that the festivities associated with St. Nicholas are over, for many, it is now time to turn attention to events having to do with St. Valentine. People have different ways of celebrating Christmas and Valentine’s Day, but we all know that both are concerned with affairs of the heart. One places a premium on the act of giving gifts to many while the other celebrates the art of affection toward those with whom we are most close. These annual events encourage us to be social and of good cheer, to think of others, and to be grateful for having people in our lives to care about. We do these things by unlocking our hearts. The tale of Ebenezer Scrooge is a classic because it is a story that transcends the holiday that served as its backdrop by extolling, for all times, the twin virtues of self-sacrifice and charity.