Now that the festivities associated with St. Nicholas are over, for many, it is now time to turn attention to events having to do with St. Valentine. People have different ways of celebrating Christmas and Valentine’s Day, but we all know that both are concerned with affairs of the heart. One places a premium on the act of giving gifts to many while the other celebrates the art of affection toward those with whom we are most close. These annual events encourage us to be social and of good cheer, to think of others, and to be grateful for having people in our lives to care about. We do these things by unlocking our hearts. The tale of Ebenezer Scrooge is a classic because it is a story that transcends the holiday that served as its backdrop by extolling, for all times, the twin virtues of self-sacrifice and charity.
When recalling that story of Scrooge, we remember the unremorseful Ebenezer who obsessively guarded the material things of life, which he felt were needed for his well-being. His entire house and office of treasures was under lock and key for his sake and not for the sake of others. But the redeemed Ebenezer came to understand why the most significant things must be protected, with the greatest security, so that they may be shared with present and future generations. A visit to the National Archives Building in Washington, D.C. presents Americans with the opportunity to think about our founding documents in the same way.
Due to the self-sacrifice of the Founders, we as Americans have three great charters that continuously reinforce our freedoms. They are the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of the United States of America, and the Bill of Rights. These documents are guarded under extreme forms of “lock and key” in order that they may be known by us and those who will come after us. Indeed, there is a reason why they are considered national treasures.
In 1933, the Hoover administration began to lay the foundations for what would be the National Archives Building. The president announced that the charters would be on display within an impressive exhibition hall designed specifically for the purpose of showcasing them. Two large paintings were commissioned to adorn walls where the documents would be permanently kept. One painting would depict Thomas Jefferson, presenting the Declaration of Independence to John Hancock while members of the Continental Congress watched; and the other, James Madison submitting the Constitution to George Washington for his final approval.
But it took almost two decades after President Hoover’s proclamation for the documents to be moved to the National Archives Building. This happened on December 13, 1952. An estimated two hundred servicemen — including the commanding Brigadier General of the Air Force Headquarters Command, Marine Corps personnel, the Air Force Drum and Bugle Corps, and additional Army, Navy, and Coastguard personnel — were all present to transport the documents in an elaborate parade down Pennsylvania and Constitution Avenues from the Library of Congress.
Today, all three original charters are protected in casing made of pure titanium and designed for climate control. The tempered and laminated glass that showcases them is calibrated to three-eighths of an inch. This blocks harmful high-frequency wavelengths of the light spectrum. Inert argon replaces the air within the casing, to avoid oxidation of the original parchment paper and ink.
At night, the documents are placed in a vault made of steel and reinforced concrete. This vault is designed to be shockproof, fireproof, and bombproof. In the early 2000s the security systems were upgraded and changed with more modern technology to protect the documents.
The science and the history that surround the guarding of our national freedom charters is fascinating. Undoubtedly, the people who wrote them would be impressed and perhaps, even humbled to know how much care and attention continues to be given in preserving them. However, our Founders would probably not be happy to know that for too many citizens, they represent nothing more than museum pieces to be gazed upon for a few minutes during a field trip to our nation’s capital. This being said, let’s take a few minutes to consider the following three questions:
First, “Can you defend what you do not know?” Second, “Can you share what is not yours?” Finally, “Can you guard a treasure when you don’t know where it is?”
Remember our Mr. Scrooge? He learned that when the things cherished go from being secured away in buildings and treasure chests to being also guarded within the heart, then finding the right key to open those imposing locks becomes a snap.
L.E. Ikenga is happy to have left her native Brooklyn, New York and now enjoys learning as much as possible about her new home state. William “Chip” Page is a former mayor of Cripple Creek, Colorado. He ended up in the state a long time ago by way of cattle ranching and film-making. Once a week, they meet to study and discuss the Constitution of the United States.