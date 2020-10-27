By JONATHAN HOUCK, KRIS HOLSTROM and PETE McKAY
This year has proven more than ever that climate change is impacting daily lives of Colorado citizens with near-historic drought, unprecedented smoke from fires across the state and the U.S., and rapidly increasing temperatures. The urgency for our communities to take immediate steps toward reducing emissions couldn’t be more serious.
Currently, the Colorado Energy Office and Air Quality Control Commission is finalizing the state’s “Colorado Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap.” This forward-thinking roadmap outlines how each sector of our economy should implement HB 19-1261, the transformative law that requires the state of Colorado reduce greenhouse gas emissions economy-wide: 26 percent by 2025, 50 percent by 2030 and 90 percent by 2050.
Unfortunately, Tri-State Generation and Transmission, the second largest electricity provider in the state and one that our communities’ local electric coops are tied to, is in the way. Colorado utilities will play a key role in helping to reduce emissions and combat climate change. As part of the HB 19-1261 implementation process, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has said the electric sector needs to reduce carbon emissions by at least 80 percent by 2030. That’s why it’s concerning that recent filings at the Public Utilities Commission reveal that Tri-State’s “Responsible Energy Plan” could result in only 34 percent carbon reductions by 2030 for Colorado, not the 70 percent that Tri-State originally announced in January 2020 with the retirement of its remaining Colorado coal plant, and far from the needed 90 percent reduction outlined in GridLAB’s recent Western decarbonization report.
While it has taken some big steps in the right directions, when it comes to cutting carbon Tri-State is falling behind compared to other utilities in the region and it’s at our rural communities’ expense. Xcel Energy and Colorado Springs Utilities, for example, have committed to 80 percent CO2 reduction by 2030 for their customers. Platte River Power Authority is planning to provide 100 percent carbon-free electricity to their members by 2030 and the Public Service Company of New Mexico has a similar plan. Tri-State must do the same so that rural communities don’t get left behind in the transition to a clean energy economy.
Tri-State is also charging our local coop members — who are bound to purchasing almost all their electricity from Tri-State — some of the highest rates in the West at a time when costs for renewable energy have dropped far below the cost of coal-powered electricity. This isn’t just bad for the environment, it’s hurting citizens in rural Colorado who are already burdened by financial stress of the pandemic. Our community members could benefit from local jobs and revenue that would come from building local, clean energy projects instead of importing it from Tri-State’s out-of-state coal plants.
Our counties are grappling with the effects of climate change. We, along with our constituents, are working to minimize carbon emissions. But because electricity generation plays such a large role in decarbonization, replacing coal with clean energy is critical. We need Tri-State to help us by taking swift action to reduce emissions from out-of-state coal plants that deliver electricity to Colorado.
We call on state leaders to hold Tri-State accountable to delivering at least 80 percent carbon reductions from electricity delivered to Colorado customers by 2030. This is what is needed to meet the goals in HB 19-1261 and will bring Tri-State in line with cleaner, cheaper electricity that the rest of Colorado is moving toward. Furthermore, we call on Tri-State to act responsibly to its members by taking bold steps to move us all to a local, clean energy economy.
JONATHAN HOUCK
Gunnison County Commissioner
KRIS HOLSTROM
San Miguel County Commissioner
PETE McKAY
San Juan County Commissioner