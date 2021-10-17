By ANDY SMITH
“You mean you get paid to just, like, offer an opinion?”
Well ... yeah. Basically.
When people ask me what I do for a living and I say, “I write editorials for The Sentinel,” some variation of the preceding exchange occurs, usually followed by more questions.
Who decides what’s worth writing about? Why isn’t my name on the editorial? Do I get hate mail or angry phone calls? Who cares what The Sentinel thinks about anything?
A person’s familiarity with the function of the Commentary section dictates the kind of questions they pose, but the biggest takeaway always seems to be surprise that Sentinel editorials aren’t just a reflection of my personal opinion.
Indeed, I’ve often advocated for a position I personally oppose. That’s because, in the words of Publisher Jay Seaton, The Daily Sentinel “has its own history, its own tone and its own positions.”
“If I had to characterize it, I would say the voice of The Sentinel is an attempt to be ‘the adult in the room,’” Seaton wrote recently in announcing my departure from the editorial page.
“It should take the long view. It’s moderate, but definitely a reflection of the rugged West. It respects science, the rule of law and our country’s fragile institutions. It’s jaded about politics, but hopeful about its community’s future.”
■ ■ ■
When I was a college student enrolled in journalism school at New Mexico State University, my career daydreams had me covering Senate hearings or strife in a war zone overseas or the World Series or something “big.”
By that naive benchmark, my career came up short. I never made the “big time” like former Sentinel reporter Michael C. Bender, who rose to the pinnacle of the profession by covering the White House for the Wall Street Journal.
But what I’ve learned over the course of 30 years in this business is that small newspapers covering hometown news are more important to their readers than any Capitol Hill correspondent could ever be. That’s not a knock on Bender or any member of the Washington press corps. It’s just a fact derived from relevance.
As we’ve said on numerous occasions, what happens in a local school board meeting or county commissioner hearing or City Council workshop will have a direct impact on this community.
The Sentinel’s editorial page adds context to these developments so that readers can better understand their impact. Our reporters go out and cover their beats and report facts. The editorial page takes those facts and then waxes lyrical or indignant on whether the news serves the best interests of the community.
We can be the community’s biggest cheerleader and its harshest critic — with an acute understanding that people will disagree with us often. We don’t regard the Sentinel’s editorial position as the final word on any matter. It’s more like a launching point for further discussion — an invitation for readers to say, “we couldn’t agree more” or “you bozos got it all wrong.” The editorial page is all about facilitating a community dialogue.
And who are “we?” The Sentinel’s editorial board is printed every day at the bottom of the Commentary page. It includes Sentinel employees, as well as members of the community who don’t work at the newspaper. It’s a diverse group with diverse views.
Seaton describes the typical process of formulating positions:
“On Tuesday mornings, the editorial board assembles to discuss the last week’s news as well as issues we know are coming up. We talk in roundtable fashion about all kinds of issues. We try to focus on local issues and events because, unless it involves public lands or water, few people care what The Sentinel thinks about national happenings. Editorial board meetings often end with concrete editorial positions on one or two issues that the editorial page editor will write about that week.
“On a daily basis, the editorial page editor and I sit down in the morning to discuss that day’s Sentinel. We knock around ideas that we think are ripe for an opinion. We then try to determine what that opinion should be. Again, history typically provides the answer. Sometimes, we simply try to sort out ‘What would The Sentinel have to say about this issue?’ particularly if it’s a novel one.”
■ ■ ■
I’ve worn many hats (reporter, copy editor, managing editor, special sections editor, editorial writer) working for newspapers in many places (New Mexico, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas again, Indiana and, finally, Colorado.)
This is easily the most rewarding and challenging newspaper job I’ve ever had and I owe a big thanks to Jay Seaton for taking a chance on me. I had very little formal experience writing editorials or curating letters to the editor or working with local columnists. He gave me an opportunity to grow into a specialized skill set. More importantly, he gave me the orientation I needed to do this job by constantly emphasizing a view held by John Stuart Mill, a 19th-century writer and civil libertarian who contended that enlightened judgment is only possible when a person tests his or her conclusions against opposing views.
I’m leaving here to write editorials for the Albuquerque Journal. I’m certain that my absence will hardly be noticed because, to reiterate, The Sentinel’s voice is its own. It was never mine. But I was happy to get the chance to bring it readers. I’ll leave here with wonderful memories. I raised two sons here. I witnessed extraordinary changes within this community. It’s been my pleasure to get to know the people who are shaping the Grand Valley and the Western Slope.