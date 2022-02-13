By DAVID A. KEARSLEY
During the Trump administration we heard about fake news every day. The President was not calling for censorship, but pointing out how the “mainstream press” was tilting the news to favor his opposition. The wheels of justice turn slowly, but it’s clear now he wasn’t crazy. In a nutshell, the document the Russian hoax was based on was fabricated and paid for by the Clinton campaign.
Today our sources of information are incredibly varied. There are millions of podcasts. The king of podcasts is Joe Rogan. He’s an interesting character, a rare liberal who encourages his guests to speak their minds. After getting COVID he had guests on who offered different COVID opinions. You could judge for yourself. He is accused of promoting misinformation. The left wants him cancelled.
The excuse for government-encouraged censorship is we are in a pandemic and misinformation kills people. Turns out the medical experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci and those at the CDC were more wrong than they were right. Those experts who they accused of misinformation have impressive credentials and were often the ones who were right. Masks, lockdowns and therapeutics were all being questioned.
The current data shows that cloth masks offer little protection, certainly when used by children. Some even argue that forcing kids to wear masks is child abuse. Same goes for keeping children out of school. They need to be in school to be well-educated in order to keep up in this world. They were still exposed to COVID when keeping them out of school. The evidence is piling up. We need to learn from mistakes.
Shutting down the economy cost trillions of dollars and ruined many small businesses, wiping out years of owners’ hard work. Those questioning the benefits of lockdowns were attacked and defamed. One of the most trusted sources of pandemic information is Johns Hopkins University. In their recent study, they found lockdowns prevented 0.2% of deaths. It was based on 24 studies. Lockdowns don’t work.
So why are lockdowns and masks still being defended by Dr. Fauci and other government experts? Given the damage, it’s tough for them to admit they were wrong. President Biden was elected by criticizing President Trump for his failure to end the pandemic. President Biden stepped in and took credit for the vaccines and said a year ago he would end COVID and its spread in a few months.
It’s almost as if President Trump had set a trap for him. Vaccines are beneficial and can lessen the effects of the virus, but you can still contract COVID and spread it, too. It’s also been proven that natural immunity is very effective. Mandating vaccines makes no sense and causes serious damage to the Democrats’ credibility. Well-mannered debate is what we need and what most voters want.
In the past 25 years, cable news networks have competed based on political opinions. CNBC and CNN carried the liberal views and Fox focused on the conservative views. For the past five years CNBC and CNN lived on attacking Trump. They vigorously promoted that Russia successfully interfered with our election. They supported President Biden’s COVID responses, not allowing them to be questioned.
Since the Russian hoax has been proven to be a political fabrication and the COVID experts used by the Administration have been often proven wrong, CNBC and CNN ratings have crashed. CNN is being restructured. Fox ratings have done well. Tucker Carlson has the highest ratings, even with young Democrats. Fox has often had our colorful and articulate Congresswoman Boebert on their shows.
The Sentinel is a primary and reliable source of in-depth news of what’s happening in our neck of the woods. They do a good job of keeping opinions on the opinion page. It’s funny that liberals think they are too conservative and conservatives think they are too liberal. They offer everyone the right to express their opinions in letters to the editor. We are fortunate to have a locally run newspaper.
During the pandemic, the pause button was pushed on the First Amendment. We were willing to temporally suspend our freedoms. It’s time to demand our freedoms back. About 70% of Americans agree. Many of the same people see that the Democrats’ actions or lack of action caused our problems with inflation, crime and illegal immigration. Democrats are now only trusted primarily by their base.
Polling is news too and 70% all voters don’t want President Biden to run for reelection. There’s that 70% number again. He did say he’d bring us together. You can disagree and 30% of you will. This is America and we are proud of the First Amendment. With some things, like inflation, you feel it every day and you don’t need the “news” to tell you it’s bad. The midterms are polling you can trust.
David Kearsley grew up in Massachusetts and graduated from Suffolk University Law School in Boston. He served six years as an officer in the Army National Guard. He worked for a law firm, headed a trust department for Bank of America and headed a team of advanced planning lawyers for Nationwide Life Insurance. He moved to Grand Junction to work in investment advisory services and retired four years ago.