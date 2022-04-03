By GENE GOFFIN
My friend Mike, just back from his father’s funeral, looked distressed and frustrated when we met at a restaurant.
Mike’s story was chilling. As his father lay dying in a Moab hospital, Mike tangled with doctors refusing to honor family requests to let his father die peacefully. While speaking of “heroic measures” they agreed he didn’t have long. Did the doctors want to be “heroes?” The father was intubated and couldn’t speak. Mike watched while his father motioned for paper and pencil.
He scribbled perhaps the hardest message we can write. Mike showed me the paper scrap — barely legible in a shaky hand. It said “let me die.” The doctors relented. Inappropriately named “heroic measures” ceased.
That was 30 years ago. Readers may have heard similar stories and fear “heroic measures.” Improvements have occurred. Doctors are more likely to “pull the plug.” Coloradans voted two to one adopting Death with Dignity in 2016. The law is difficult to use, effectively eliminates many otherwise eligible people and requires finding two doctors to approve the request. Few people obtain the prescriptions (222 last year), even fewer take the pills.
Two of Colorado’s largest hospital chains prohibit any doctor they employ from approving a request. Social, economic and religious pressures push doctors to opt out. Some, distressed by the seeming contradiction between saving lives and approving the conscious end of life, can’t bring themselves to participate — a difficult ethical decision that may lead to incredible suffering.
The question comes down to: who owns your life? Is it the state, a religion or you?
If you answered “religion” the answer is made for you. Overwhelming pain may lead to being barely alive on opioids indefinitely. If your insurance has run out or has high deductibles, your family pays and pays. Is this “life?” Catholic doctrine calls it “redemptive suffering.” Regardless of your faith, at St. Mary’s you are subject to Catholic rules.
If you answered “the state” or “you,” there is Death with Dignity. Try to find two local doctors to approve your request. Then jump through more hoops to get the life-ending prescription. Imagine you are in extreme pain or can’t travel. Will you move to the Front Range? I contacted organizations claiming to help. None replied. We’re on our own.
If you have Alzheimer’s, you are functionally denied the law’s benefit. You must have no more than six months to live and be able to give informed consent. When Alzheimer’s patients have six months, they can’t give informed consent. And, doctors generally give over-optimistic estimates of how long someone may live, narrowing the time available. Another Catch-22.
If determined, most opt for self-help. Traditionally, men shoot themselves and women take drug overdoses. I am sure, in reality, plenty of men take drugs. People save left over opiates just in case. Several years ago a friend told me he was miserable, wanting to end his life. His family was opposed. Months later a neighbor told me his wife wanted to know how to honor his request (possibly endangering herself to prosecution — you have to take the pill yourself even if too weak). People, understandably hopeful, wait too long. He died the next day.
I decided long ago I own my life. Not everyone gets to die sleeping. I can’t know what cancer pain — the most common use of the law — feels like, but back pain in 2020 was excruciating. Until you experience severe pain, you can’t understand it. I might have eventually decided life was not worth living, but I had a solution. I have no desire to shoot myself — someone has to clean up the mess. Would I leave that for my wife? I knew someone who killed himself with a shotgun. His wife, more than 15 years later, still hasn’t recovered from her discovery.
I read about a couple who flew to Switzerland because their state’s law was so burdensome. The process, though grim, was done without bureaucracy and with dignity. Death is hard enough without overwhelming suffering. We seniors avoid discussing it, but death inevitably gets closer. Our wishes may not be respected.
■ ■ ■
Medical care has been delayed since COVID-19 arrived. There is a backlog. Yet seniors keep moving here, but do we have a doctor shortage? Have wait times to see doctors and get medical care lengthened? Tell me your stories about seeking care and whether wait times are excessive.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor and occasional journalist. Contact him at geezerdesk@gmail.com.