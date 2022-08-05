By GREG WALCHER

The Bureau of Land Management has finalized its purchase of a 35,670-acre ranch southwest of Casper, Wyoming, its largest-ever land acquisition in that state. The Marton Ranch, stretching across Natrona and Carbon counties, has been on the BLM’s wish list for years, and the deal was sealed last year when the Land and Water Conservation Fund provided the $21 million price tag. Local officials, residents and the State of Wyoming were shocked at the nationalization of a family ranch that had operated for generations.