Gov. Jared Polis signed something into law last Friday and whenever I hear about some new bit of legislation or information being released Friday afternoons, I am always apprehensive. That’s because it’s usually something being done that will prove to be controversial and those releasing the information prefer the citizenry be doing something other than following the alleged news of the day.
In this case, the governor signed a bill into law titled Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity and it’s quite a piece of legislation, much of which I expect to be controversial and all of it to be expensive. While this bill doesn’t overtly defund the police, it will require the diversion of substantial resources away from what most would consider traditional law enforcement functions.
Most reporting about this new law was not able to cover the entirety of its breadth, mainly because the bill is 25 pages long and much of it requires some explanation about the topics it is addressing.
Some changes are not required until July 2023; and that mainly addresses the requirement that peace officers must wear operating body cameras during almost all law enforcement actions. There’s also a very interesting section dealing with what happens if an officer doesn’t activate a body camera when required or tampers in some way with the mechanism. Doing so creates a legal inference that the missing footage would have “reflected misconduct by the peace officer.” This section also directs that any statements by the person arrested during the time the camera was not enabled, as required, will be presumed to be inadmissible in the prosecution of the person arrested.
As part of a new record-keeping process the Division of Criminal Justice is charged with establishing a database to track a tremendous amount of detailed information that agencies will be required to submit concerning interactions with the public by peace officers.
Some of the data officers will be required to obtain (beginning now to be entered in the database later) includes information on traffic stops — such as the race, sex and gender of the person contacted, the purpose of the contact and too many other details to list here.
The rest of the provisions of this new law are effective Sept. 1, 2020 except for the immediate outlawing of the use of “choke holds” in restraining a subject and specifically outlining situations when an officer can utilize deadly force or disperse crowds.
After Sept. 1 many other things will kick in, like specifically determining the approved portions of the human anatomy on which nonlethal projectiles can be used, the procedure for employing chemical deterrence such as tear gas and a number of attempts to outline uses of force by officers that probably will only lead to impressive litigation to define what they will be interpreted to mean.
There is also a new criminal offense attached to situations where a peace officer is employing a degree of force beyond what is legally allowed and if other officers do not intervene to stop that situation. Not intervening in those circumstances will require the officers who did not intervene to be charged with a class I misdemeanor.
But the massive change is that the legislation immediately does away with the concept of qualified immunity for law enforcement officers.
Briefly, qualified immunity protects law enforcement officers from being personally liable for violation of a person’s constitutional rights, so long as the officer’s conduct didn’t violate clearly established rights of which a reasonable person would have been aware or the state of the law was such that the officer was unable to reasonably know if their conduct was unlawful.
This protection is most often used to dismiss lawsuits against officers in federal court where these constitutional violation charges are usually brought. The Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity Act does two things: It eliminates this defense and allows lawsuits alleging constitutional violations by police to be brought and tried in state court.
The officer’s employing agency is still compelled to pay any judgment obtained under this change, but the officer can be held personally responsible for 5% or $25,000, whichever is less, if the officer’s employer states that the officer was acting outside the employer’s guidelines.
This discussion just scratches the surface of all the items in this new law — many of them requiring a substantial commitment of non-enforcement time and the funds to pay for manpower to make it happen. It will noticeably change the way protecting the public is done in Colorado.
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at rickwagner@columnist.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.