By BRUCE NOBLE
A common “inside the Beltway” parlor game during a change of administration involves speculating about the choices for cabinet positions. We may gladly take a pass on this game here on the Western Slope during most presidential transitions, but there is more at stake this time given that the naming of a secretary of the Interior will likely decide the future of the BLM headquarter here in Grand Junction. (Personally I continue to believe that having the BLM here is good for our community, while feeling increasingly convinced that we won’t have the BLM headquarters here much longer.) I claim no inside knowledge about who the next Interior secretary might be, but here’s an overview of the people that appear to be among the leading contenders.
One surprising name on the list, at least to me, is Carol Moseley Braun. The voters of Illinois elected her in 1992 as the first female African-American senator. She was an early supporter of Joe Biden and is reported to be a long-standing ally of the president-elect. Although personal friendship with the incoming president is always helpful to any potential Cabinet member, it is hard to think of Carol Mosely Braun as anything but a longshot to become Interior secretary. The position is generally reserved for someone from the West and Braun’s lack of experience with public lands issues would seem to be a real liability.
Three potential candidates from New Mexico are also in the mix to become Interior secretary. One is Sen. Martin Heinrich who serves on the Energy & Natural Resources Committee and has taken actions to support national parks in his state, such as spearheading the conversion of White Sands from a national monument to a national park. Sen. Tom Udall, although he is about to step down from his Senate seat, has expressed interest in becoming Interior secretary. Among other things, Sen. Udall is the son of highly regarded Interior Secretary Stewart Udall who served in the position from 1961 to 1969. Finally, Congresswoman Deb Haaland is another New Mexican on the short list for the secretary of the Interior position.
Why are so many New Mexicans under consideration? I suspect it has something to do with Kevin Washburn who is leading President-elect Biden’s transition team for the Department of the Interior. Washburn grew up in Oklahoma and is a member of the Chickasaw Nation, a federally recognized tribe. He eventually graduated from Yale Law School and served as dean of the University of New Mexico Law School from 2009-2012. He left that job to serve as assistant secretary for Indian Affairs in the Department of the Interior from 2012 to 2016. It is likely that his time in New Mexico accounts for the number of people from that state being vetted for the Interior secretary’s job.
The most likely pick for Interior Secretary may be Rep. Haaland. Though she has only served in Congress since 2018, she is an enrolled member of the Pueblo of Laguna. She would no doubt see it as part of her mission to bolster the programs of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, a part of the Interior portfolio that often seems to receive less attention than it deserves. And given the way that COVID-19 has ravaged Native American communities, the time for a Native American Secretary of the Interior may have arrived.
The fifth candidate reportedly being considered for the secretary’s position is my personal favorite, Congressman Raúl Grijalva of Arizona. Rep. Grijalva is currently the chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources which oversees the Subcommittee on National Parks, Forest and Public Lands. He does not have the “made for TV” appearance that we have come to associate with modern politicians, but he has years of experience with public lands issues and a “tell it like it is” manner that is very refreshing. He has had some health issues of his own, including a recent bout with COVID-19. Assuming that he is physically up to the demands of the job, I think Rep. Grijalva would make a great secretary of the Interior.
And what of current Secretary David Bernhardt? He will be fine. He will continue to exemplify the “revolving door” between the private sector and the federal government by returning to the pursuit of legal work and lobbying where he will make big money representing clients who have business before the Department of the Interior. In the meantime, any of these five candidates reportedly in the hunt to replace him will elevate the mission of the Department of the Interior to a higher level by restoring a sense of balance between energy development and conservation on our public lands. With or without the BLM headquarters in Grand Junction, happier days are ahead for the employees of the Department of the Interior.
Bruce Noble retired after a 33-year career with the National Park Service. He was most recently the superintendent for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area near Gunnison. He lives in Grand Junction.