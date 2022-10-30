By RICK TAGGART and TIM FOSTER

Grand Junction has long had the reputation of being opposed to any and all new taxes. It is known as a conservative bastion where all “good ideas” go to die. Like many things, that reputation is undeserved, or in current terms, it is “fake news.” One need look no further than the last few election cycles for proof. In 2018, voters approved an increase in the county-wide sales tax for law enforcement. In 2019, voters supported a literal doubling of the lodging tax to support the promotion of the Grand Valley for tourism and air service. Also in 2019, voters approved a separate sales tax increase to support more first responders in the city. In 2020, voters voted to deBruce the city. And, finally, the 2021 voters approved an increase in property taxes to build a new Grand Junction High School. Clearly when there is a strong need and a well-defined solution such that the voters are presented with a clear and compelling case, our community rises to the occasion. Unfortunately, as we will outline below, measures 2A and 2B on this year’s ballot do not meet this standard.