Grand Junction has long had the reputation of being opposed to any and all new taxes. It is known as a conservative bastion where all “good ideas” go to die. Like many things, that reputation is undeserved, or in current terms, it is “fake news.” One need look no further than the last few election cycles for proof. In 2018, voters approved an increase in the county-wide sales tax for law enforcement. In 2019, voters supported a literal doubling of the lodging tax to support the promotion of the Grand Valley for tourism and air service. Also in 2019, voters approved a separate sales tax increase to support more first responders in the city. In 2020, voters voted to deBruce the city. And, finally, the 2021 voters approved an increase in property taxes to build a new Grand Junction High School. Clearly when there is a strong need and a well-defined solution such that the voters are presented with a clear and compelling case, our community rises to the occasion. Unfortunately, as we will outline below, measures 2A and 2B on this year’s ballot do not meet this standard.
Certainly, we can all agree that the cost of housing has been increasing at a rapid rate, yielding price points that are challenging for people to afford. However, we don’t believe the proponents of measures 2A and 2B have clearly made their case to the voters. As we discuss in greater detail below, the city of Grand Junction is not lacking revenues to help address this problem. More thought and community input are needed to determine the appropriate solutions. Additionally, the city should consider the many underlying factors that directly contribute to these challenges. These factors need to be addressed before asking the voters to approve additional taxes.
The city of Grand Junction continues to see very robust growth in its revenues. Per the 2021 City Audit, sales and use and lodging tax collections have increased more than 30% from 2017 to 2021 (see chart below.) That revenue growth has continued into the current year, as year-to-date, the city of Grand Junction’s sales and use taxes are up over last year by more than $5.7 million, while at the same time being up $3.5 million above the city’s 2022 budgeted revenue. We well understand that the city has any number of needs, but the point is that those priorities need to be weighed and prioritized before going to the electorate for additional taxes.
In addition, the reasons underlying this issue of affordability range from inflation to supply catching up with demand, to even the city’s processes and fees themselves. There is a significant amount of housing being developed around the Grand Valley, which should help with the inventory challenges. Further, city staff have begun the process of reviewing the development code. If progress can be made in streamlining and simplifying these processes, that will help decrease the cost of development and increase the supply of housing. We would also suggest that the city engage external stakeholders like the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce to develop a list of ideas to assist with these efforts. The city of Grand Junction has arguably exacerbated the problem with its recent increases in fees charged to developers. City Council needs to carefully review the dramatic increases in development fees as proposed for 2023. These proposed fees further add to the problem of affordability.
Finally, the City Council needs to work with members of the community to hone in on possible solutions to the problem of affordability. The concept of a land bank and development incentives have merit, but they need to be fleshed out. Further, the Grand Valley has a number of nonprofits that are active in this arena and their contributions need to be considered.
In light of these things, we would suggest that ballot measures 2A and 2B are premature. Instead, the community should focus on what the proposed solutions are and what they will cost. Then let’s apply the existing excess resources that are streaming into the city’s coffers and analyze whether those funds are sufficient. Once those things are accomplished, if additional revenues are necessary, then we are confident that the voters will prove supportive.
Rick Taggart is a member of the Grand Junction City Council.
Tim Foster was president of Colorado Mesa University from 2004 to 2021.