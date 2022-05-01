By GENE GOFFIN
Every few years, a letter writer informs us the United States is not a democracy, it is a republic.
I’m never sure if they are against democracy, though it’s hard to believe otherwise. They seem to have difficulty conceiving we are both. Understanding the words’ origins helps.
Two Latin words (those two agonizing years of high school Latin were useful), “res” and “publica,” were combined. It means the “people’s thing,” a government owned by the public. All power derives from the people. Some claim “republic” only means a government without a monarch.
Centuries ago, European monarchs sold the notion their power derived from “divine right of kings,” not the public. Similar thinking is found when people claim government power comes from “natural law,” an ancient Greek concept. By the Middle Ages, natural law was mixed with religious law, elevating religious rules above secular government. Those who study European or world history know when any religion dominates a country, conflict inevitably occurs with endless religious wars. In the Middle East, two major branches of Islam have been fighting and killing each other for more than a thousand years.
American colonists were acutely aware of the dangers of a religious government. Oliver Cromwell’s Puritan takeover in 17th century England was ugly and bloody. Beware of anyone claiming purity. New England Puritans had executed non-Puritans. Thirteen former colonies had many religions — various Puritan sects, Quakers, Catholics, Anglicans and a variety of others. None could be favored without asking for conflict.
The Constitution was written as a secular document and the “people’s thing.” The Founders believed in limited democracy, but so feared chaos, religious conflict and power grabs, they designed a secular government with three branches checking each’s other power. They all knew the Latin origin of “republic.” Many also studied Greek, knowing “democracy” came from “dêmos” and “krátos.” meaning “people’s government” (I didn’t study Greek, but Google seems to have).
The democratic leanings of this new nation couldn’t be denied. One theme of American history is how the franchise has expanded, not always peacefully. The right to vote, once reserved to white men with real estate, now covers everyone over 18. For more than a century, the people have elected senators, not legislatures. The Bill of Rights expands citizen’s rights, thus protecting democracy. Of 27 amendments, two thirds enhance democracy and personal freedom. Those arguing we are only a republic, meaning to them we don’t have a king, tend to focus on the unamended constitution, ignoring those 18 amendments.
Those convinced they are absolutely right — today’s “puritans” — may also convince themselves any means to achieve and retain power is fine. Events like the Jan. 6 insurrection and laws to limit voting are examples. Democracy hopefully prevents such a power grab.
Research shows Americans understand democracy’s importance and value, but in a highly partisan atmosphere they may sacrifice democracy to defeat their (imagined?) opponents, promoting authoritarianism. Gerrymandering has been around for centuries. Computers perfected it to eliminate a majority party from legislative majorities, defeating voters’ choices. Voters must protect democracy, but if elected representatives or their chosen agents, such as highly partisan secretaries of state choose winners and losers, democracy dies.
America has been most successful when adapting to the present. When we get stuck, things get bad, the Civil War being the most obvious example. Many are worried about status, a fear they are losing power they have always had. There is a fundamental distrust of democracy in this stance. Cultural changes are so powerful only a dictatorial government can slow them.
“Democracy” and “republic” are essentially the same. Our version is imperfect. Long ago we led the world, but no more. The electoral college, a last moment addition to the constitution, has caused many problems with disputed presidential elections and presidents believed illegitimate. Along with the very undemocratic Senate and the Supreme Court’s refusal to protect voting rights or stop gerrymandering, we have a ways to go.
These flaws lead to government paralysis, minority rule and inability to adjust to inevitable cultural change. More democracy in our republic would allow majority rule and hopefully end our spiral toward increasing conflict.
■ ■ ■ ■ ■
There were many responses to the “death with dignity” column. A Florida reader — yes, the Sentinel gets around — informed me of a website (www.acamaid.org) that may help. I don’t have the resources to vet it, but it may be helpful.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor and occasional journalist. Contact him at geezerdesk@gmail.com.