By LINDA LYNCH
When did the tides turn? When did our dad, who has spent a lifetime caring for us, always loving us, never failing us, and who has been an invaluable member of his community as a teacher and mentor...when did our dad need it to be our turn, our privilege to give back, to share with him our unconditional love, help and support?
This past June we found ourselves seeking care assistance for our dad and made the difficult decision of asking him to leave his home of 40 years to live in an assisted living residence in western Colorado where we could be closer to him. As it would be for anyone to leave their home of so many years and memories, the transition was stressful and sad. To make matters worse, we were three months into the time of COVID-19.
COVID-19 Beginning to Now
In March 2020, based on guidance from federal and state regulators, long term-care communities shut their doors to “visitors” and “non-essential healthcare personnel” — effectively isolating residents (both socially and physically) from their support systems. The effects have been devastating at every level to the mental, emotional, physical and spiritual health of residents.
In June, 2020, about the time my dad moved into an assisted living community, regulators began allowing limited outdoor times and spaces for visits with appropriate screening, social distancing, and mask donning.
It is almost October 2020, and new guidance has just been released by both state and federal regulators that authorize limited indoor visitation.While progress has been made, this new guidance still falls short of giving residents a critical component of care: the ability to touch and be touched by their loved ones.
As described by Steve Cole, a psychiatrist and biobehavioral scientist at the University of California–Los Angeles, “When we get lonely and isolated our brainstem recognizes that suddenly we are in insecure territory and flips on a bunch of fight-or-flight stress responses without us even knowing it... There’s all sorts of things in our social world that lead us to calculate that we are either safe or unsafe. You can think of touch, supportive and affectionate touch as the most fundamental signal that you’re with somebody who cares about you... a fundamental signal of safety and well being.”
The stark reality remains: Nine months into this pandemic, policy makers are still telling us we are not allowed to touch our loved ones, and they continue to decide for residents and their loved ones what is “essential” or “non-essential” and what is “compassionate.”
What Can We Do?
Some states (Minnesota, Indiana, Florida, for example) have created truly person-centered care, allowing residents to have personal, hands-on help in the form of designated “essential caregivers” who, following safe and reasonable guidelines, are allowed to touch their loved ones. Why are states struggling to provide guidance that is humane when federal policy makers should be doing this?
This is an election year. Call your congressman. Call your candidates. What are they doing now and what will they do to change these well-intentioned policies that are not meeting the current health needs of residents?
We ALL need to respect medical evidence as it evolves. There is much we do not know. However, science tells us that human touch matters.
What We Want
While we believe our dad is in excellent hands and receiving outstanding care, we are overwhelmed and frustrated with the limitations imposed by regulatory requirements in determining “who” gets to do “what” in caring for him, and providing what we all know is “essential” for him.
We simply want to hold his hand, and to hold him close for reassurance and love. We want to get him or give him a haircut. We want to help him change out his summer to winter clothing. We want to sit and watch a movie with him, to share something with him other than frightening and depressing news on television. We want to take him for a drive up the Grand Mesa to see fall leaves beginning their change. We want to sit on the bank of a lake together and smell, feel, and hear the wind in the trees and experience calm.
Our dad is in the late winter of his years. His time is limited. His sunrises and sunsets are becoming dimmer ... and if our policy makers continue to move at a glacial pace, he, along with so many others, will leave this world less cared for and more lonely than they should have ever been.
And that is an unspeakable travesty.We are failing.We can do better.
Linda Lynch is a registered nurse and licensed massage therapist living in Fruita.